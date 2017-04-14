President Trump Defunds State Abortions

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- President Donald Trump has signed into law H.J. Res. 43, a resolution which allows states to withhold federal funds from facilities that provide abortions.

H.J. Res. 43 overturns former President Barack Obama's rule from the Department of Health and Human Services that forced states to provide family planning grants under Title X funds to Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers. After the House first passed the measure, the Senate voted 50-50 for the bill, with Vice President Mike Pence casting the tie-breaking vote to approve the measure.

Planned Parenthood is the largest abortion provider in the U.S., performing at least 300,000 abortions every year. The signing of this resolution will now allow states to proceed to defund Planned Parenthood.

"We celebrate the signing of H.J. Res. 43 and undoing Obama's parting gift to the abortion industry," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel. "Taxpayers should not be forced to fund human genocide. Now the states have the option to spend Title X money on comprehensive health care clinics to help women and girls rather than killing innocent babies," said Staver.

