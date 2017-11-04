Religious Liberty and Free Speech are Important Issues for Catholic Lawyers Nationwide

The 2017 Annual Conference Spearheads a Dialogue for Protecting the Church and Conscience Beliefs Against Government Intrusion



KANSAS, Mo., Oct. 27, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Catholic Bar Association based in Kansas City, Missouri will host its annual conference beginning Thursday, November 2 – Saturday, November 4, 2017.



Joshua McCaig, the President of the Catholic Bar Association said "We are expecting attendees from all over the country. Our vision is to engage our culture, talk about our constitutional rights that are important to our members and actively be involved in our communities for the protection of religious freedom."



Special guests and featured speakers include President and CEO for Solidarity HealthShare, Bradley Hahn. Hahn stated. "It is inappropriate to call the Affordable Care Act affordable. It's the complete opposite and its effecting our nation's families, single mothers, veterans, aging citizens and most of our children."

What: The 2017 Catholic Bar Association Conference



Where: Kansas City Marriott Downtown

200 W. 12th Street, Kansas City, MO 64105



When: November 2-4, 2017, at 12:15 PM

A Mother's Endorsement of Solidarity HealthShare: "Solidarity HealthShare opened up the doors for my family to meet with their health care provider of their choice. The patient and doctor doors were finally opened to us after many years of being restricted into a network that ended up causing our family to physically and financially suffer through multiple hardships. I have recommended Solidarity HealthShare to many friends who are mothers, Solidarity makes it affordable for the American Family." -- K Soper

