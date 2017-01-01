Thomas More Society Announces Its New Executive Vice President and General Counsel Andrew Bath Brings to the Thomas More Society Expertise as the Top Legal Officer of a Large, National Nonprofit, as Well as a Long Commitment to Life, Family, and Religious Liberty



"We are delighted Andy Bath has agreed to move into a key leadership role at the Thomas More Society," said Tom Brejcha, Thomas More Society founder, President, and Chief Counsel. "With his experience running the legal department of a large, national nonprofit, as well as his national connections, he will be an enormous asset for the Thomas More Society. This is a great step forward."



Mr. Brejcha continued, "Andy also has a long commitment to our issues. He has been active in the pro-life movement for over 30 years. In fact, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Wisconsin Right to Life Political Action Committee when he practiced law in Milwaukee. He has long been an active member of the Heritage Foundation in Washington, D.C. Andy has consulted on many nationally significant cases in recent years involving issues of life and religious freedom. And he has a working relationship with many of the top lawyers in the country in these areas."



"Andy understands the crucial importance of protecting our God-given rights under the law," said Mr. Brejcha.



Mr. Bath remarked, "I am honored to have joined one of the preeminent guardians of life, family, and religious freedom under the law. It is a privilege to work with these great lawyers and to help protect the inalienable rights of those whose lives and freedoms are threatened."



Ann Scheidler, Founding Director and Chairman of the Board at the Thomas More Society, added, "We are excited to have Mr. Bath step into this position. His nationwide prominence will help propel the Thomas More Society even further into the spotlight as we work to defend personal and religious liberties on the national stage."



Mr. Bath has worked as a Special Counsel with the Thomas More Society on particular matters since 2013 and formally assumed his new position earlier this year.



In private practice, Mr. Bath concentrated on civil litigation and corporate law. He earned his Juris Doctor degree at Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, after earning a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. View Andrew M. Bath's official biography here:



About the Thomas More Society

The Thomas More Society is a national not-for-profit law firm dedicated to restoring respect in law for life, family, and religious liberty. Headquartered in Chicago and Omaha, the Thomas More Society fosters support for these causes by providing high quality pro bono legal services from local trial courts all the way up to the United States Supreme Court. For more information, visit

