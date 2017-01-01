TranZformed: Finding Peace with Your God-Given Gender Contact: David Kyle Foster,

Contact: David Kyle Foster, "Pure Passion" Media , 615-507-4166, MLifeM@aol.com MT JULIET, Tenn., Nov. 7, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- In the recently released documentary film, "TranZformed" fifteen former transgender individuals join with numerous experts to dispel the confusion and bear witness to what Jesus Christ can do for those who struggle with gender dysphoria.Recently winning its first film festival award (and an official selection for several upcoming festivals), "TranZformed" is the recipient of The Dove Foundation Seal of Approval for Audiences 18+ and is being highly touted by Christian leaders around the world.To read leader endorsements and film reviews or to watch the trailer, go to: www.TranZformed.org . Available for screening in churches and conferences.All three of "Pure Passion Media's" award-winning documentary films ("Such Were Some of You," "How Do You Like Me Now?", "TranZformed") are now available as a DVD trilogy called "The LGBT Collection for Christians" at www.PurePassion.us and wherever DVDs are sold.About "Mastering Life Ministries"For 30 years, Pure Passion Media has been creating teaching resources for sexually bound and broken people as well as for equipping the saints to more redemptively minister to those who struggle in this way. Our radio, TV, and film productions have garnered over a dozen Angel, Covenant, Film Festival and Telly Awards. For further information, contact Dr. David Kyle Foster (producer) at MLifeM@aol.com or by calling 1-615-507-4166.

