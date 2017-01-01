The Author of 'The Shack' Talks Spirituality at Lifetree Café



LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 17, 2017 /



Nearly 30 percent of Americans identify themselves as spiritual but not religious, and the trend is growing. Young's best-selling book has prompted a national discussion of the difference between spirituality and religion.



"I make a distinction between the church as an organization and the church as people," says Young. "Biblically speaking, the church is people. It's only people. They didn't have the buildings, the structures, or platforms. It's simply people."



Lifetree Café national director Craig Cable explained this program will allow participants to discuss their own experiences with spirituality and religion.



"Many people find the established beliefs and boundaries that come with religion helpful in being spiritual. Yet others find those same beliefs and boundaries a barrier to being spiritual. We'll take time to discuss this delicate balance."



Lifetree Café is a national network of venues where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual coffeehouse-type setting.



Lifetree Café locations and times, and a preview of "Spiritual but Not Religious," can be found at Contact: Craig Cable, National Director, Lifetree Café , 970-292-4697, ccable@lifetreecafe.com LOVELAND, Colo., Feb. 17, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- William Paul Young, best known as the author of "The Shack," will discuss the difference between being spiritual and being religious in a filmed interview at Lifetree Cafés around the country the week of February 19th.Nearly 30 percent of Americans identify themselves as spiritual but not religious, and the trend is growing. Young's best-selling book has prompted a national discussion of the difference between spirituality and religion."I make a distinction between the church as an organization and the church as people," says Young. "Biblically speaking, the church is people. It's only people. They didn't have the buildings, the structures, or platforms. It's simply people."Lifetree Café national director Craig Cable explained this program will allow participants to discuss their own experiences with spirituality and religion."Many people find the established beliefs and boundaries that come with religion helpful in being spiritual. Yet others find those same beliefs and boundaries a barrier to being spiritual. We'll take time to discuss this delicate balance."Lifetree Café is a national network of venues where people gather for conversation about life and faith in a casual coffeehouse-type setting.Lifetree Café locations and times, and a preview of "Spiritual but Not Religious," can be found at www.lifetreecafe.com