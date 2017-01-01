FamilyLife Co-Founder, President and CEO Announces His Successor: David Robbins



"I have observed that the tendency of ministry founders is to stay in the seat for too long and not make room for fresh leadership," said Rainey, who co-founded FamilyLife with his wife, Barbara, in 1976. As early as 2007, Rainey initiated conversations with the FamilyLife board of directors about a leadership transition plan he felt needed to take place near his 70th birthday (in 2018). At FamilyLife's 40th anniversary celebration in July 2016, Rainey shared with staff a plan to begin a leadership transition, and requested prayer as the board and executive leadership team worked to identify his successor.



"If we want to effectively reach and support the coming generations of marriages and families, we need a leader who is committed to the authority of the Scriptures, and is uniquely connected to and understanding of the issues associated with those generations," said Rainey. "Barbara and I are fully confident that David and his wife, Meg, embody the commitment, experience, passion and vision needed to lead FamilyLife into the future."



Robbins currently serves as a national facilitator for Cru's Millennials Ministry, which he and Meg launched in 2012. The initiative targeting 20-somethings quickly grew to reach a network of 1,000 millennials in New York and spread nationwide, establishing teams in 15 other cities across the U.S.



"In an increasingly secular world, we often observe how marriage and parenting are two areas in which people actually are willing to listen to a biblical perspective and worldview," said Robbins, whose passion for families has driven Meg and him to provide extensive pre-marital and marriage counseling to dozens of couples, using FamilyLife resources. "We love connecting people to life-changing relationships, helping people experience Jesus in the deepest crevices of their souls, and holistically integrating faith, work, family and mission."



Robbins will begin work as president and CEO at FamilyLife on Dec. 1. At least through 2018, Rainey will continue to host FamilyLife Today®, which can be heard in all 50 states through more than 1,100 radio stations, reaching an estimated audience of 1.6 million weekly listeners. In addition, Rainey will mentor new leadership, speak and write. Barbara will continue in her passion to equip women, wives and moms to pass on their faith through her Ever Thine Home blog and resources.



As a 17-year veteran of Cru, Robbins has served in a variety of capacities, including overseas team leader in Pisa, Italy, and national director of Campus Field Ministries, overseeing 175 field staff on 17 locations for campus ministries in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi.



Robbins received his bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi. He currently lives in Manhattan with his wife and four children.



For more than 41 years, Dennis and Barbara Rainey and the ministry of the Little Rock, Arkansas-based FamilyLife have focused on strengthening marriages and families. The Raineys have authored or co-authored 49 books and small-group studies, and have spoken in more than a dozen countries.



