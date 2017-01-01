Ambassador to Israel Nominee is the Right Person for the Job

Contact: Liberty Counsel, 407-875-1776, Media@LC.org; Press Kit



WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- About 70 Christian leaders met on Tuesday with David Friedman, President Donald Trump's nominee as the U.S. Ambassador to Israel. "David Friedman is the right person to represent the United States to Israel," said Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel, President of Christians in Defense of Israel, and Founder and President of Covenant Journey.



Photo: David Friedman and Mat in Washington, D.C.



Friedman is an Orthodox Jew whose father was a rabbi. Ronald Reagan spoke at his father's synagogue. "Friedman loves Israel and he loves America," said Staver.

"We have a historic opportunity to strengthen the relationship between the United States and Israel. This opportunity to forge stronger bonds between the two nations could not come at a more critical time," said Staver.

For 50 years, the United States has attempted to force upon Israel a failed land for peace policy. Giving control over Gaza to the Palestinian Authority has resulted in the Hamas terrorist government takeover. Jews can no longer live in Gaza. Bethlehem is no longer a safe place for Christians, and signs at the entrance warn Jews not to enter. "It is time to honor Israel's right to self-determination and to stop imposing our failed solutions on the sovereign state of Israel," said Staver.

"The time has long since come to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, the eternal and undivided capital of Israel," said Staver. "Jerusalem was established by King David as the capital of Israel 3,000 years ago. To not recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel defies the historical record and is anti-Semitic. I urge President Trump to move the Embassy to Jerusalem. Delay or failure to move the Embassy to Jerusalem will be seen as a sign of weakness that will embolden those intent on wiping Israel off the map. As soon as possible, I urge the Senate to confirm David Friedman as the Ambassador to Israel," concluded Staver.



Liberty Counsel is an international nonprofit, litigation, education, and policy organization dedicated to advancing religious freedom, the sanctity of life, and the family since 1989, by providing pro bono assistance and representation on these and related topics.