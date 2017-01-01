Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton Interview at CPAC: 'Taking on Corrupt and Abusive Government' "We changed history with the Clinton email scandal." – Tom Fitton Mainstage CPAC Interview Judicial Watch Groundbreaking Facebook Live Interviews of Leading Conservatives from Broadcast Row Contact: Brandon Cockerham, Judicial Watch , 202-646-5172 WASHINGTON, Feb. 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Judicial Watch announced today the results of its participation as a major participant in the annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), from February 23-25, at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center, National Harbor, MD. Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton (photo) was interviewed by Kelly Riddell of The Washington Times on the main stage Thursday, February 23. You can see the full interview beginning at the 2:43:50 mark: Obviously we changed history with the Clinton email scandal. We uncovered it. … We're still in the middle of the email scandal. We're still trying to get all of the emails. And frankly, President Trump's administration should consider reopening or pursuing the ongoing criminal investigation related to Hillary Clinton.



***



[T]here's this alt-government in place, a government staffed by recent appointees or hires of Obama. … [T]here are lots of Democrats in the bureaucracy, but on the other hand there are also lots of Republicans who think they know better than President Trump and are willing to thwart the rule of law. … They are organizing actively against him and subverting the rule of law. And we see elements of this with the targeting of General Flynn. On February 23 and 24, Judicial Watch hosted groundbreaking live coverage of CPAC from Broadcast Row hosted by Emily Miller on Facebook live. Among many others, special guests included: Dr. Sebastian Gorka, deputy assistant to the president; David Clarke, sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wisconsin; David Keene, opinion editor of The Washington Times and former president of the NRA; comedian Tim Young; intelligence expert, retired U.S. Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Shaffer; artist James McNaughton famous for his painting "The Forgotten Man;" and Shane Bouvet, who was awarded $10,000 by President Trump for his father's cancer treatments. MORE