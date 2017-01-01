Foundation for Moral Law Defends the Ten Commandments

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Aug. 8, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Foundation for Moral Law, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to the defense of the Constitution as strictly interpreted by its Framers, rose to the defense of the Ten Commandments in an amicus brief filed Monday with the Supreme Court on behalf of the City of Bloomfield, New Mexico.

After the City allowed a private person to place a monument of the Ten Commandments on the lawn of its city hall, two Wiccans successfully challenged the monument in federal court as a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. The City recently asked the Supreme Court for review, and the Foundation has urged the Court to take the case.

Foundation President Kayla Moore stated: "The Foundation was established upon the conviction that the Ten Commandments are the moral foundation of law. We hope the Court will take this case. States, counties, cities, school, and individuals all over the country are looking to the Court for assurance that the Ten Commandments can be displayed in public."

Foundation Senior Counsel John Eidsmoe said: "The Ten Commandments monument is not an establishment of religion. It is a recognition of the political philosophy of the Declaration of Independence: that we are under the 'laws of nature and of nature's God,' and that those laws require respect for life, liberty, property, family, truth, and God Himself who ordained government and is the Grantor and Guarantor of unalienable rights."

Eidsmoe added: "In our brief we demonstrate that when Renaissance, Enlightenment, and Reformation thinkers sought a model of republican government as an alternative to rising state absolutism, they looked not to Greece and Rome but to the Hebrew republic. As far as we know, this scholarship has never been presented to the Court. We believe it is a game-changer that has the potential to transform the Court's thinking on the role of the Ten Commandments in the history of American law."