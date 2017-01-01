Black Friday Becomes Bless Friday® -- Christians Celebrate Christmas with Service



Houston area churches' efforts will include helping people impacted by Hurricane Harvey; sending congregants to The Beacon, a homeless shelter established by Christ Church Cathedral; preparing and serving lunch at the Cornerstone Community, which serves homeless single women and families and serving lunch at the Open Door Mission which helps addicted, homeless and disabled men. At-home activities include packing rice and beans for the Fuente Food Pantry and making emergency lunch kits for Kids' Meals. Participating Houston area churches include Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church and The Woodlands Community Presbyterian Church, St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, West University Baptist Church, Crosspoint Church and the Beacon of Light Christian Center.



Members of Trinity Church of God, located in a small town of 2700 in rural east Texas will fill stockings that they will pass out to the townspeople along with hot chocolate and prayer.

Parishioners at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Seattle will help the homeless at the St. Vincent de Paul of Seattle food bank.



Beacon of Light Christian Center, located in an economically challenged part of Houston, will host a food and clothing giveaway for the community on Saturday, November 25. They are giving away turkeys and various foods that will feed at least 100 families in the community. They are also giving away coats for the children of their community.



Chuck Fox, founder of Bless Friday®, states, "Beginning the Christmas celebration with service changes the way you experience the season. It can be especially transformative for children to shift their focus from receiving presents to serving others. Join us by picking an activity that honors Christ, gather together your family and friends, and start your Christmas celebration with service."



Bless Friday® was founded in 2010 in Houston to change the way Americans celebrate Christmas.

