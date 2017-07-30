Billy Graham Rapid Response Team Chaplains Deploy to Marshall County, West Virginia, Following Extensive Flooding Efforts continue in flooded areas of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois



Contact: Erik Ogren, 704-401-2117, [email protected]



CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Crisis-trained chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team are deploying to Marshall County, W.Va., following extensive flooding on Friday, July 28, that affected nearly 400 homes. According to news reports, McMechan, W.Va.—a small community which sits on the Ohio River and borders the state of Ohio—was particularly hard hit, with 300 homes reporting damage.



"Nearly everything the flood touches—personal possessions, family heirlooms, pictures—is affected by the contaminated water and mud, becoming moldy and unsalvageable," said Jack Munday, international director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team. "There's no way around the emotional stress that comes with carrying your memories to the curb to be hauled away. Please join us in praying for all of those who are now dealing with this struggle."



The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is deploying in coordination with Samaritan's Purse, the Christian disaster relief organization also headed by Franklin Graham. Together the two ministries will address the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of those who have been affected.



In addition to the work that will take place in West Virginia, the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team's crisis-trained chaplains continue to offer hope and comfort to residents of Southeastern Wisconsin and Northeastern Illinois who were impacted by flooding in mid-July.



For more information on the ministry, including videos, photos, news articles and an interactive map of former and current deployments, visit www.billygraham.org/rrt. Updates can also be found at www.facebook.com/RRTChaplains.



About the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team:

The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team was developed by Franklin Graham and the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association following the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. It has since grown into a nationwide network of chaplains in 48 states who are specifically trained to deal with crisis situations. They have deployed to more than 255 disaster sites, including shootings, floods, hurricanes, wildfires and tornadoes.

Share Tweet