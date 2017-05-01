Evangelist Alveda King from Values Voters Summit 2017: Yes, Christians Should Vote President Trump slated to keynote Values Voters Summit. Evangelist Alveda King, Civil Rights for The Unborn is present to pray; boots on the ground. Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087 WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Evangelist Alveda King releases the following and is available for comment: On this morning of the 12th Annual Values Voters Summit in our nation's capital, there is a clarion call to Christians who serve at the pleasure of The King of Heaven to wake up and take action to help America turn to God . There is a looming question; should Christians vote? The answer should be obvious. Yes. Our votes in all upcoming elections are vital to this process of redeeming our land. "Be a good citizen. All governments are under God. Insofar as there is peace and order, it's God's order. So live responsibly as a citizen. If you're irresponsible to the state, then you're irresponsible with God, and God will hold you responsible." (Romans 13: MSG) As the sessions at Values Voters convene, we must take note of the colliding peripherals which are bringing about the necessary tensions which lead to positive transformational conversions; conversions which are noted in such corridors as life, our economy, education and a shift in our morality. As the storms rage, the fire in our bones is being fanned during this season of uprising , as was noted at the recent and powerful RISE UP movement in DC. As a "Frederick Douglass Republican" I urge all Christians to take action in two ways: Pray for our President and all in authority (1 Timothy 2:2) and always vote according to biblical principles. Not too long ago, I visited the National African American History Museum in D. C. with President Donald J. Trump. Dr. Ben Carson and other prayerful Americans were there. I also attended when POTUS signed his Religious Freedom Executive Order in the Rose Garden. Now, just a few days ago, I visited the site of the Susan B. Anthony memorial park in Rochester, New York and was reminded of Acts 17:26. Seeing the reenactment of abolitionist Anthony and freedom fighter Douglass in conversation reminded me that regardless of time, skin color and all humanly designed distractions, we are One Blood, one human race; and we should love and protect our mutual justice and freedoms. About that same time, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 2989, the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission Act. Congressman Andy Harris (MD-01) an original cosponsor of H.R. 2989, said this regarding its passage: "I commend my colleagues in the House for passing the Frederick Douglass Bicentennial Commission Act." Now, I'm at The Values Voters Summit. The peripherals are colliding. Convergence is eminent. If you are reading this update, please pray with us , that as we repent and forgive others, God will truly forgive the sins of America; idolatry, racism, abortion, oppression of the least of these, and more. May God forgive us and let the healing begin. View photo of Evangelist Alveda King at Susan B. Anthony Park in Rochester, NY "Let's Have Tea" with Anthony and Douglass HERE

