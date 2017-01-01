Let Go and Let God Show you How with New Book 'How to Live a Worry-Free Life' by Dr. Patty Sadallah



CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2017 /



How to Live a Worry-Free Life is a personal workshop whereby readers will experience the difference between knowing about God to knowing Him intimately. Dr. Sadallah provides encountering exercises using tools and tips for two-way communication with God. "I don't just tell people what they need to understand. I show them how to encounter God so He can show them the way." -- Dr. Patty Sadallah.



Personal stories, Scriptures, real Jesus encounters and Biblical research tips help identify the Names and Promises of God to anchor the reader's faith and demonstrate how to pray with the authority as a believer of the Living God. "The Bible is rich with how-to instructions if you know how to find them. There are ten verses in the (NIV) Bible that command 'do not worry' and God never commands anything that He does not equip us to obey." -- Dr. Patty Sadallah. The multi-media experience includes 18 Lyric Videos that are a salve for the soul, and five guided imagery exercises that facilitate direct counsel from Jesus.



Each book in the Just ask Jesus Series will address a significant question on the hearts of many. Look for How to Find Your Calling as the next book in the series. "I believe that the LORD chose How to Live a Worry-Free Life as the first book in this series because it was the lesson that I most needed to learn. If I could learn to surrender my worries to the LORD, He could use me so much more than if my mind was distracted by my issues and problems. My journey to that discovery is on the pages of this book. It's what I needed to learn to be able to live the life God intended for us in Philippians 4:6-7 Philippians 4:6-7 (NLT) '6 Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God's peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.'" -- Dr. Patty Sadallah



Dr. Sadallah's mission is to bring the message of the Realness of God and the practicality of the Christian Faith to the masses by using media, the language of this generation. Her first two books, Clips that Move Mountains, and its Bible study companion, Journey to the Abundant Christian Life, included film clips that acted as Biblical metaphors. Visit

Contact: Dr. Patty Sadallah, Christian Author/Professor, Patty Sadallah Ministries , 877-733-7471, [email protected] CLEVELAND, Ohio, Sept. 27, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Dr. Patty Sadallah takes readers through their own personal journey from worrier to warrior and shows them how to receive healing and direction from Jesus Himself in "How to Live a Worry-Free Life: Book 1 of the Just Ask Jesus Series." Keeping your eyes on Jesus and His truth, understanding Who God is, what He does, who you are as His beloved child, and walking in that authority are the secrets to living a worry-free life.How to Live a Worry-Free Life is a personal workshop whereby readers will experience the difference between knowing about God to knowing Him intimately. Dr. Sadallah provides encountering exercises using tools and tips for two-way communication with God. "I don't just tell people what they need to understand. I show them how to encounter God so He can show them the way." -- Dr. Patty Sadallah.Personal stories, Scriptures, real Jesus encounters and Biblical research tips help identify the Names and Promises of God to anchor the reader's faith and demonstrate how to pray with the authority as a believer of the Living God. "The Bible is rich with how-to instructions if you know how to find them. There are ten verses in the (NIV) Bible that command 'do not worry' and God never commands anything that He does not equip us to obey." -- Dr. Patty Sadallah. The multi-media experience includes 18 Lyric Videos that are a salve for the soul, and five guided imagery exercises that facilitate direct counsel from Jesus.Each book in the Just ask Jesus Series will address a significant question on the hearts of many. Look for How to Find Your Calling as the next book in the series. "I believe that the LORD chose How to Live a Worry-Free Life as the first book in this series because it was the lesson that I most needed to learn. If I could learn to surrender my worries to the LORD, He could use me so much more than if my mind was distracted by my issues and problems. My journey to that discovery is on the pages of this book. It's what I needed to learn to be able to live the life God intended for us in Philippians 4:6-7 Philippians 4:6-7 (NLT) '6 Don't worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank him for all he has done. 7 Then you will experience God's peace, which exceeds anything we can understand. His peace will guard your hearts and minds as you live in Christ Jesus.'" -- Dr. Patty SadallahDr. Sadallah's mission is to bring the message of the Realness of God and the practicality of the Christian Faith to the masses by using media, the language of this generation. Her first two books, Clips that Move Mountains, and its Bible study companion, Journey to the Abundant Christian Life, included film clips that acted as Biblical metaphors. Visit PattySadallah.com for links to the lyric videos and other information about this and other practical Christian living books by Dr. Patty Sadallah. Get How to Live a Worry-Free Life in the Amazon store in paperback and e-book formats. Experience the first 2 Chapters of this multi-media book FREE

Share Tweet