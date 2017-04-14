Rep. Ron Estes Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio After Winning the Special Congressional Election in Kansas

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- This past Wednesday, Congressman-elect Ron Estes (R-Kan.) appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Estes discussed his recent victory in winning a special congressional election in Kansas to take over the seat vacated by Mike Pompeo, who is now serving as President Trump's CIA director. Ron will be the newest member of Congress and is looking to change things for the better in Washington.



Rep. Estes fought a hard race as the Left attempted to color this special election blue and make a statement that districts that went red during the presidential election were now against President Trump, "It really was trying to make a referendum. That Americans didn’t really support what happened in November. And at the end of the day, I think we sent a message loud and clear that you know people made a conscious choice, not just in the 4th district in Kansas, but across the country." Rep. Estes went on, "In November we wanted to change things in Washington and I campaigned to continue working for that change and you know at the end of the day we prevailed because that's what voters wanted."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, the host of Washington Watch, added, "In this particular case people tried to make it a referendum on Donald Trump and his agenda. In the end they fell short, they weren't able to do that." concluded Perkins.

