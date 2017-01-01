Biblica Announces Resignation of CEO Dr. Carl Moeller

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Oct. 16, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Biblica ( www.biblica.com ), the International Bible Society, has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Officer Dr. Carl Moeller, who is leaving the organization to pursue consulting and leadership development opportunities.

Working with partners around the world, Biblica is engaged in a wide range of Bible translation, distribution and engagement projects focused on changing lives by making God's word readily understandable and available.

Moeller joined Biblica in 2014, having previously served as president of Open Doors.

"We're very grateful for Carl's contribution," said Rob Gluskin, chairman of Biblica's Global Board of Directors. "He has played a significant role in our ministry, and we are thankful for his service."

Biblica will be conducting a search to fill the position of CEO. In the interim, the organization will be run by the leadership team, consisting of Bob Dinolfo, Chief Financial Officer, Tracy Thomas, Chief Advancement Officer, and team leader - Chief Ministry Officer, Stephen Cave.

Founded in 1809 as the New York Bible Society (NYBS), Biblica has long pioneered excellence in translation and innovation in Bible evangelism, long providing the Bible to people around the world. Biblica is publisher of the New International Version (NIV), the world's most popular contemporary translation.

