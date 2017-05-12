'Real O'Neals' Gets the Ax

Last month, I wrote a news release stating, "Disney/ABC won't come right out and say it, so I will: The obituary for 'The Real O'Neals' has been written and will soon be announced." Now it's official—the show is dead.

If Disney/ABC had any integrity they would have axed the script once it was submitted. Our problem all along had less to do with the stupid content of the show than it did with whom it was based on—Dan Savage.

Savage is a vile anti-Catholic who is known for his sick sex columns and his obscene rants against priests. What he has said about Saint John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI is so foul that the New York Times would not allow me to describe what he said by inserting an asterisk in place of letters. Yes, his words were that filthy.

Disney/ABC would never base a show on the life of David Duke, but it had no problem offering a show based on Duke's Catholic counterpart. That's why we led a two-year fight against this show.

There is no doubt in my mind that they would have dropped this show after its first season had it not been for the perception that it was yielding to pressure. This only goes to show how depraved the officials are at Disney/ABC—image and ideology trumped money and decency.

Contact Disney/ABC chief: [email protected]