Senator Graham Files Parental Rights Amendment

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) introduced legislation today to add a Parental Rights Amendment to the United States Constitution. The amendment would establish that parents have a fundamental right to direct the upbringing, education, and care of their children.



"We are gratified to see this crucial amendment introduced in the U.S. Senate for the fifth straight Congress," said Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA) Vice President of Litigation James Mason, a proponent of the resolution. "If the recent Charlie Gard tragedy in the UK showed us anything, it is that children are better served when loving parents are empowered to make the important decisions about their care."



Advocates of homeschooling freedom believe that the amendment would further cement the rights of parents to choose the best education that suits the needs of their child.



"The legal right to homeschool has largely been established on the fundamental right of parents to direct the upbringing and education of their children," said HSLDA President Mike Smith. "A constitutional amendment recognizing this fundamental right would secure this precious freedom for this generation of homeschoolers and the generations to follow. In a society that is increasingly skeptical of parents' decision making, passing this amendment is essential to the securing of the freedom to homeschool."



The amendment requires a two-thirds approval vote by each house in Congress, as well as subsequent approval by three-fourths of the states.



Allison Folmar, a family law attorney in Detroit, believes that bipartisan support is crucial to passing the amendment. "[T]he consensus among the American people is that it does have that support," she said. "Now we're looking to Congress to reflect that reality."



As of the amendment's introduction on August 1, Graham's joint resolution has four co-sponsors: Roy Blunt (R-MO), Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Jim Risch (R-ID), and Chuck Grassley (R-IA).



"The Parental Rights Amendment will protect the greatest team ever assembled—the family," said Shaun Alexander, Vice President of ParentalRights.org and former NFL MVP. "I want to thank South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham for his leadership in introducing this amendment, and I want to thank Senators Risch, Blunt, and Isakson for standing up for parents and children across this great nation as original cosponsors of the Parental Rights Amendment."



Home School Legal Defense Association is a nonprofit advocacy organization established to defend and advance the constitutional right of parents to direct the education of their children and to protect family freedoms. Visit us online at www.HSLDA.org.