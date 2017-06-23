Big Summer Savings on 100% Online Seminary Degree Programs by Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary

Contact: Dr. Jack Nelson, Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary, 607-754-0133



ENDICOTT, N.Y., June 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Luder Wycliffe Theological Seminary is offering a huge discount on their already low priced degree programs during its 2017 Summer "Come Home to Luder Wycliffe" awareness promotion.



This promotion offers a 20% discount to anyone who responds through this news release and enrolls into a LWTS program of study. This is an "inside promotion" and is not listed on the LWTS Website.



The regular tuition rates are already very low as follows:

Undergraduate: $30.00 per credit hour.

Graduate: $35.00 per credit hour.

Post Graduate: $40.00 per credit hour.

This is a perfect time to enroll into a LWTS program since in 2018 the tuition rates will double due to growth and overhead cost.



If one wants to take advantage of this news release special here is what you do:

Go to the LWTS Website at: www.luderwycliffe.com

Go to the ADMISSIONS Page and fill out the Online Application.

Put in the Code Number 506 into the "Recruiters Code Box" **This will ensure that you receive the 20% Off.

Pay for your Down Payment on the same page (Admission) through PayPal. You will have a choice of different amounts. The lowest of which is only $150.00

That's It! You are in!!



Luder Wycliffe has one of the most robust and rewarding types of curriculum available. You will not be disappointed....and that's a promise!



The president and CEO of LWTS said this: "God does the calling and the equipping, we at Luder Wycliffe only help with the latter part of the equation."

