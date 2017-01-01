My Catholic Faith Delivered Partners with Archdiocese of Cincinnati to Offer Online Learning Program, 'Vocare' Contact: Rich Bartlett, 913-800-6886 CINCINNATI, Aug. 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- The Archdiocese of Cincinnati recently launched their new online learning program for those called to teach the Catholic faith - Vocare. MyCatholicFaithDelivered.com (MCFD) is proud to be the platform powering the Vocare initiative. "We are thrilled to see the engagement and energy level of Archdiocesan teachers and Catechists rise in response to our launch of Vocare. MCFD's professionalism and catechetical leadership have helped us launch Vocare with confidence and great hope. Many thanks MCFD for helping us build a beautiful faithful and flexible online Catholic learning platform!" -- Fr Thomas Wray, Director of the Archdiocesan Office for Evangelization and Discipleship Rich Bartlett, co-founder of MCFD, says, "We admire the vision Fr. Tom and his team have displayed in launching Vocare. They started by listening - and when their teachers and catechists asked for a more accessible formation experience, Fr. Tom reached out to MCFD to provide the digital platform necessary for the anytime/anywhere experience that today's learner wants. Not only was it more accessible, it's more affordable, provides a central system of record, and offers a more consistent formation process. The Archdiocese of Cincinnati is dedicated to supporting their Catholic educators." Details of the Vocare launch were issued by the Archdiocese: The launch of Vocare ( www.VocareOnline.com ) is one component of a wider initiative being implemented in Catholic parishes and schools throughout the Archdiocese in which principals, school teachers, directors of religious education, and parish volunteer catechists (teachers of religion) are encouraged to deepen their knowledge of the essential elements of Catholic teaching. Participants will progress through a course of study to achieve catechetical certification, qualifying them to teach religion in Catholic schools and parishes. Fr. Thomas Wray, Director of the Archdiocesan Office for Evangelization and Discipleship, the office overseeing the faith formation of some 2,500 Catholic school principals and teachers and parish catechists, said Vocare began with a review of the existing certification process for teachers and catechists. "We heard loud and clear that our teachers and catechists needed an accessible, affordable and consistent formation experience," he said "Vocare satisfies those needs." And Fr. Wray notes additional advantages of the new approach: "Parents of children in Catholic school and parish religious education programs expect Catholic identity to be dynamically present their child's religious education. Vocare empowers those called to teach in our schools and parishes to more fully know and teach the faith. Christians have always "baptized" elements of the secular culture as worthy bearers of the Gospel. Just as the first Christians used the Roman roads to spread the good news of Jesus Christ, so now we in the 21st century evangelize with digital technology." While Vocare is dedicated to supporting the teaching ministry of Catholic educators, other branches may be developed to provide formation for any number of ministries meeting the needs of the faithful throughout the Archdiocese. "A pastor may discern the need to train bible study leaders, marriage preparation coordinators, baptismal preparation leaders, or parish leadership teams said Fr. Wray. "Online courses and in-person group study sessions can be digitally accessed through Vocare, offering the same resources now available for our teachers and catechists. We hope Vocare will renew our ability to deliver Catholic teaching, resulting is a better formed faith community ready to extend the message of Christ and His church in relevant and beautiful online courses." The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Cincinnati is the 44th largest Catholic diocese in the country, with more than 450,000 Catholics, and has the sixth largest network of Catholic schools in the nation. The 19-county territory includes 211 parishes and 111 Catholic primary and secondary schools. About My Catholic Faith Delivered (MCFD) is an online learning platform for dioceses, parishes, schools, and individuals. More specifically, MCFD supports dioceses as an online central system of record and through catechist certification management. The technology supports learners with lifelong faith formation - anytime, anywhere, and from any device: Your Faith, Your Way! Serving more than 125 dioceses, 2,500 schools and parishes, 135,000 individuals, 640 homeschool groups, and over 150 countries - it's now possible to share the teachings of the Catholic faith to a wider audience than ever before. For more information visit (MCFD) is an online learning platform for dioceses, parishes, schools, and individuals. More specifically, MCFD supports dioceses as an online central system of record and through catechist certification management. The technology supports learners with lifelong faith formation - anytime, anywhere, and from any device: Your Faith, Your Way! Serving more than 125 dioceses, 2,500 schools and parishes, 135,000 individuals, 640 homeschool groups, and over 150 countries - it's now possible to share the teachings of the Catholic faith to a wider audience than ever before. For more information visit mycatholicfaithdelivered.com or call Jake Schmitz, (cell) 913-954-0336.

Share Tweet