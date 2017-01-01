American Heritage Girls to Remain Exclusively Girl-Oriented

CINCINNATI, Oct. 12, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- With the recent statement shared by the Boy Scouts of America regarding changes in membership, American Heritage Girls (AHG) announced that the organization will remain committed to the foundation for which the non-profit was built on 22 years ago -- providing an all-girl environment in which girls can thrive and grow.

"While we are always hopeful that Boy Scouts of America will return to its historical roots, American Heritage Girls is focused on strengthening and growing the AHG Program for the benefit of girls everywhere," said Patti Garibay, Executive Director and Founder of American Heritage Girls. "We continue to be passionate and laser-focused on providing a faith-based opportunity that teaches girls leadership skills, patriotism, outdoor skills, life skills, and assists in the development of girls as confident women in faith."

American Heritage Girls believes and research supports that the all-girl structure of Troops is more beneficial to girls than a co-ed environment. Girls have the opportunity to occupy every role within a Troop; there is a strong focus on Girl Leadership which encourages girls to become more confident in who they are and whose they are, as well as providing an emphasis on mentorship to younger girls within the Troop structure. Girls also have the opportunity to learn life skills, offering through Badge work and outdoor experiences that are unique to a female audience. The all-girl structure also allows girls to grow physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually through the support and encouragement of other girls who are just like them.

"American Heritage Girls celebrates girlhood and also actively prepares girls for godly womanhood. The benefit of a single-gender learning environment is part of the beauty of AHG's Ministry and one that we feel we have been called to. AHG will continue to develop programming that offers exciting outdoor adventure, leadership development, opportunities to strengthen faith, all while having a lot of fun," says Garibay.

American Heritage Girls has a close partnership with Trail Life USA, the boys' counterpart to the AHG Program. While allowing boys and girls to develop their abilities, confidence, and faith in the welcoming environment of their own gender, youth are able to explore and grow at their own pace.

American Heritage Girls is the premier national character development organization for young women that embraces Christian values and encourages family involvement. AHG currently has over 47,000 Members, including AHG Girls, Leaders, and Adult Volunteers. These Members comprise over 1,020 Troops throughout the United States of America, as well as representation in 12 countries globally through the Trailblazer Program.

Founded in 1995 in Cincinnati, Ohio, AHG is a faith-based character development program for girls 5 to 18 years of age. AHG is dedicated to the mission of building women of integrity through service to God, family, community and country. AHG girls across the nation and the globe participate in badge programs, service projects, leadership opportunities and outdoor experiences, all with an emphasis on Christian values and family involvement. For more information, visit the AHG website at www.americanheritagegirls.org