OCP Announces Hiring of New Publisher and CEO Contact: Molly O'Hara, OCP, 503-460-5316, [email protected]



PORTLAND, Ore., March 23, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Archbishop Alexander K. Sample has announced the hiring of Wade Wisler as the new Publisher and CEO of OCP. Wade will replace John Limb who is retiring at the end of April. John started his career at OCP in 1986 as a liturgy editor. After that, John worked as the missal editor and then Publisher, a position that he has held for the last 25 years.



Wade Wisler started his journey at OCP in 2000 as a shipping clerk in the warehouse. Since then he has worked in four other areas of OCP, doing everything from writing ad copy and editing articles to managing an entire division. His various positions include copywriter, managing editor, worship publications manager, assistant to the publisher and director of music development and outreach.



Wade's background as a musician and a Spanish speaker have been essential in virtually every one of these roles, and, more importantly, his devotion to the Lord and the Catholic Church is evident in his work and all aspects of his life. Wade is also in the process of completing his basic ministry certificate through the Archdiocese of Portland's Ministry Certificate Program.



"I am honored to be OCP's new Publisher," explains Wade. "Our primary mission is to spread the Gospel, serve the Church, and help people around the world to pray and worship through music. That is something I am passionate about. I look forward to doing everything I can to further that mission and the good work John has done over the past 25 years."



On Wade's transition to the publisher position, the Most Rev. Alexander K. Sample said, "Wade brings a wealth of talent and experience to this important position. I know that he is the ideal person to bring his experience, his commitment to the Church, and his deep and abiding faith to lead OCP into this next era."



John Limb will be working with Wade to ensure a smooth transition. In addition, he will still be involved with a number of local and national boards, spending more of his time there. Beyond that, he has a number of things on his bucket list that he plans to pursue, including travel, reading and lots of time spent on his bicycle.



For more information or media requests, please contact Molly O'Hara at [email protected] or 503.460.5316.



About OCP

OCP, a not-for-profit publisher of liturgical music and worship resources based in Portland, Oregon, has been in operation for more than 90 years. Worship programs produced by OCP are used in over two-thirds of Catholic churches in the United States and are distributed worldwide. Find OCP on Facebook at Facebook.com/OCPmusic.

Share Tweet