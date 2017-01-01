Harvey Weinstein--Champion of Women's Rights

NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Catholic League president Bill Donohue (photo) comments on the fall of Harvey Weinstein:

Harvey Weinstein and I have been doing battle for decades--he is the supreme Catholic basher in Hollywood. Now we know that he is a serial abuser of women. He never paid a price for his anti-Catholic bigotry, but this is different: liberals are supposed to object to womanizers.

What makes this case so interesting is that Weinstein is known as a great champion of women's rights. Just recently, he marched in a women's rights parade in Utah; it was during the Sundance Film Festival. He also helped endow a chair at Rutgers in Gloria Steinem's name. Now he is pledging, as part of his Mea Culpa Campaign, to raise $5 million to support scholarships for women directors at the University of Southern California.

If Rutgers and USC have any integrity, they will follow the lead of Spelman College: the black college terminated a professorship endowed by Bill Cosby, another great champion of women's rights.

Several Democrats in Washington are donating money given to them by Weinstein to charity. Good for them. Which raises the question: Has Harvey contributed to the Clinton Foundation? We know he is best friends with Hillary, and, of course, Bill, a real champion of women's rights.

On the Republican side of the aisle, we learned today that Rep. Tim Murphy, a pro-life lawmaker, is planning to resign. This follows revelations of his adulterous affair which included a bid by him to have his lover have an abortion.

Imagine Murphy trying to cover his behind by pledging to give money to crisis pregnancy centers! It's unfathomable. But when women-abusing champions of women's rights give big bucks to universities on behalf of women's rights, the liberal community doesn't blink. It's all so typical.

Good luck, Harvey, you will need it. And by the way, are you still going to bring out your latest Catholic-bashing flick, Mary Magdalene? In February you took some cheap shots at me when the movie was under production.

In the event you decide to grease the Catholic League, please know that we would shamelessly take your money. And then we would buy boxes of chastity belts, sending you a ton of them.