Pastor's Wife Ceandrys Black Works Through Daddy Issues in Deeply Personal Book 'From War to Raw'

Contact: Amy Bertinelli, 800-736-9094

HONOLULU, Oct. 10, 2017 / Christian Newswire / -- Full of anger, bitterness and hostility, Ceandrys E. Black, a pastor's wife and author of From War to Raw: Living a Life of Authenticity and Divine Purpose, was being eaten up inside because of the sins of her father.

Growing up, Ceandrys's well-to-do family was torn apart by deception, lust and volatility. Though they were financially rich, her home life was anything but stable. Ceandrys resented her dad, a Baptist minister and philanderer, an alcoholic and verbal abuser of her mother. This turned the young teen away from the church and sent her on a destructive path for a period of time.

Eventually, the gifted musical prodigy, who was accepted into New York's prestigious Julliard School, delved into life-coaching, ministry and entrepreneurship, and navigated her way out of emotional darkness.

So how did the first-time indie author of From War to Raw work through her daddy issues, build a successful Hawaii-based ministry with her husband Raymond Black, and regain a sense of identity, value and purpose?

In From War to Raw, the co-pastor of Living the Word Ministries in Honolulu puts it all out in the open to free herself and others who may be carrying dark secrets. With expert tips, strategies, practical advice, Bible-based principles, and pain-staking honesty, Ceandrys is on a mission to liberate readers by exposing herself, and her process of getting closure.

According to Ceandrys, she made the transition from messed up daddy's girl to powerful faith leader and businesswoman with the help of God, as well as her spouse.

"In the past, I wasn't very good at dealing with scars," Ceandrys admitted in a recently published interview with EEW Magazine --a faith-based web publication for women of color. "I remember when I began to talk to my husband, who is a counselor, I had to trust him. When I did, he helped me understand my past and how it was affecting my present, and potentially my future."

Though the process of facing her truth was grueling, Ceandrys says dealing with her issues was therapeutic and motivated her to earn her life-coaching degree from Liberty University, which better equipped her to guide other lost souls on their journey toward healing.

"I believe my training helped me see that we all have negative experiences, but it's all about perspective. We have to use unpleasant situations as fuel for our destiny, to help us be better and do greater, and more positive things," she says.

For those wanting to uncover the source of their own emotional issues and negative cycles, and do the hard work of pursuing wholeness, Ceandrys recommends snagging a copy of From War to Raw available through Amazon retailers and her own personal website at Ceandrys.com

About Ceandrys E. Black