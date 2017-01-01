Women of Grace® Takes Catholic Women's Leadership Education to New Levels

CLEARWATER, Fla., Aug. 15, 2017 /Christian Newswire/ -- Women of Grace®, a pioneer in Catholic Women's Leadership education, has entered into a partnership with historic Holy Apostles College & Seminary in Cromwell, Connecticut to offer certification, undergraduate and graduate credit hours in Catholic Women's Leadership in an online format.

Benedicta Women's Leadership Studies is a first-of-its-kind program that offers graduate credit hours that can be applied toward a Master of Arts in Pastoral Studies (MAPS) with a concentration in Catholic Women's Leadership Studies. Courses include an exploration of Catholic Social Doctrine, the anthropology of the female person in light of her innate authority in Scripture and Church history, the words and wisdom of holy women, and more.

Formerly based out of St. Cyril and Methodius Seminary in Orchard Lakes, Michigan, the program transitioned to Holy Apostles in order to expand the curriculum and accommodate women who were looking for an on-line option.

"We looked for a partner that would provide a solid theological education that was efficient and affordable for women at all stages in life. Holy Apostles College and Seminary was the perfect fit," said Father Joshua D. Genig, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Church History and Benedicta Leadership Institute Studies Chair of the Women's Leadership Studies Concentration (MAPS Program).

"The women in this program are busy. So, with the coursework being offered online, they can study at any time, from any place in the entire world. They will also have opportunities for face-to-face formation experiences so as not to lose the personal touch," Father added.

Holy Apostles is offering a full MAPS degree with a concentration in Women's Leadership Studies as well as certification with undergraduate or graduate credits in Women's Leadership Studies or certification without credit in Women's Leadership Studies (issued by the Benedicta Leadership Institute). Associates as well as Bachelor of Arts degrees with a focus in Women's Leadership Studies are available. The Institute is also offering dual enrollment for high school women interested in beginning college course work early.

"No matter which level of endeavor a woman desires, this program will help her attain her goal, and assist her to help transform the world one woman at a time," said Johnnette Benkovic, founder of Women of Grace and pioneer of Benedicta Women's Leadership Studies.

The first course offering in Women's Leadership Studies begins August 28.