"President Trump delivered an outstanding message today that I believe will resonate not only among Liberty University graduates but among Christians throughout America and around the world," said Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, an alumnus of Liberty University.



A highlight of the president's address was when he stated, "I know that each of you will be a warrior for the truth, the country and your family. Following your convictions means you must be willing to face criticism from those who lack the courage to do what's right. Be true to yourself, your country, and your beliefs," he told the graduates. The president later added, "Always have the courage to be yourself."



"The president is exactly right," noted Perkins. "The ability to offer deliverance and freedom to others is lost when we as Christians shrink back from living and proclaiming the truth of God. Jesus called us to act for the benefit of others, rather than in fear. We are called to stand with resolve, in service to the One who saved us. We have been called to live with no fear."



"Twenty five years ago, I remember my own graduation at Liberty University. It's a great credit to the university—the largest Christian college in America—that President Trump has chosen it as the place to make his first commencement address. Today was a great day for the University, its president Jerry Falwell Jr., and a great day for the legacy of my friend, mentor, and Liberty's founder, Dr. Jerry Falwell," added Perkins.



