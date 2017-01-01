Newly Released British Videos Expose the Error of John Piper's 'Christian Hedonism' and 'Passion Conference'

Focusing on Piper's twisted doctrine of "Christian hedonism", and his promotion and involvement in the irreverent, worldly Passion Conference, the videos show Piper's loss of discernment.

Joining in their support of the videos are Cathy Mickels, co-author of "Spiritual Junk Food: The Dumbing Down of Christian Youth," former Washington state director of Phyllis Schlafly's conservative Eagle Forum, and Denise Gumprecht, a longtime Christian researcher studying the trends and dangers associated with falsehood and error within the modern-day church.

Stating it is symbolic that this warning is coming from the church of Charles Spurgeon, Mickels and Gumprecht also affirm, "While the evangelical establishment in the United States turns a blind eye to the downgrade in our midst, these videos highlight why there is growing concern regarding Piper's aiding and abetting of error, his bad judgment, and his theological carelessness.

Mickels and Gumprecht also point to the warnings of Dr. Peter Masters, pastor of Charles Spurgeon's church, who described Piper's "Christian hedonism" as "a very strange term, because hedonism is, for Christians, a bad word. Hedonism means the pursuit of pleasure as the chief good, but in the case of this new scheme of spiritual living, it refers to the pursuit of pleasure in God."

Claiming this is just one aspect of a much bigger problem of the dumbing down of the church, Mickels and Gumprecht add, "Christians should question leaders who use the culture of hip-hop as bait and intentionally create the characteristics of a worldly rock concert to draw young-adults to Christ."

Furthermore, Mickels and Gumprecht observe, "Piper's followers are quick to forget it was also John Piper's continued support of Mark Driscoll that validated his ministry of irreverence and perversion in the church. Even today Piper admits he has no regrets. What does this say about his discernment and leadership?"

Both Gumprecht and Mickels want to remind believers to heed the Scriptural warnings of 2 John 9-11, regarding whom they will support and validate.