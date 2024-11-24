Activists to Protest the Expansion of the War in Ukraine on the Steps of the United States Capitol Building

Christian Defense Coalition

Nov. 24, 2024



WASHINGTON, Nov. 24, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Christian Defense Coalition will display a banner with the message; Congress: "NO Missiles For Ukraine!"



The protest will be on Monday, November 25, at 11:30 AM on the southeastern steps of the US Capitol. (The House of Representatives Steps.)



These actions come in response to President Biden authorizing Ukraine to use long-range US missiles in Russia and releasing billions of dollars in military funding by Inauguration Day.



The Christians Defense Coalition calls these actions by the Biden Administration "reckless" and an "expansion of the war in Ukraine."



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and longtime anti-war activist, states;

"The actions of President Biden to authorize the use of long-rage missiles in Russia are reckless and a tragic expansion of the war in Ukraine. Instead of providing billions of dollars for new military aid and supplies, the Biden Administration should be putting together the framework of a peace plan to end the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.



"Last month, The Wall Street Journal, citing intelligence and undisclosed sources, reported a grim milestone: about one million Ukrainians and Russians have been killed or wounded since the war began. The majority of the dead are soldiers on both sides, followed by Ukrainian civilians.



"The United States needs to lead the way in bringing this bloodshed to an end instead of providing weapons and long-rage missiles. It is especially unconscionable for Joe Biden to be expanding the war in Ukraine while he is a lame duck President.



"Congress must step in to end this madness and move forward with a framework of bringing peace to the region."

Rev. Mahoney recently won a federal lawsuit which opened the US Capitol steps to peaceful demonstrations and free speech activities.



