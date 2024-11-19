Protest to be Held in Front of the Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C. to Stand in Solidarity with 45 Imprisoned Hong Kong Democracy Activists

Christian Defense Coalition

Nov. 19, 2024



WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Christian Defense Coalition will be leading a prayer vigil and public witness at the Chinese Embassy on Wednesday, November 20, at 1:00 PM.



The address of Chinese Embassy is: 3505 International Pl NW, Washington, DC 20008.



On Wednesday, November 19, 45 Hong Kong democracy activists received 4 to 10 year prison sentences for peacefully working to bring democratic reforms and expand freedom in Hong Kong.



Human rights activists will be laying 45 flowers in front of the Chinese Embassy to remember those who have unjustly imprisoned by the Chinese Communist Party, pray for justice and call upon the United States and world leaders to demand their immediate release.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and long time advocate for human rights and freedom in China and Hong Kong, states;

"It is an outrage the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has imprisoned 45 democracy advocates for peacefully calling for democratic reforms and freedom in Hong Kong. This brutal persecution and oppression by the government against their own people demonstrates how the CCP crushes free speech and has no regard for basic human rights and justice.



"We are gathering to pray and leave flowers at the Chinese Embassy to stand in solidarity with these heroic freedom fighters and call upon the United States and world leaders to demand their immediate release and condemn this oppression by the Chinese Communist Party. We echo the words of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize winner, Elie Wiesel, as he states; 'I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must take sides. Neutrality helps the oppressor, never the victim. Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented.' We will never be silent when it comes to human rights in Hong Kong."



Rev. Mahoney fighting for human rights in Hong Kong during the 2019 "Siege of PolyU"



Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



