Ukrainian, Russian Jewish Christians Lead War Aid Effort in Israel

ISRAEL WAR'S 'SURPRISE' UKRAINIAN-RUSSIAN TWIST: Illinois-based Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org) has launched a "war relief" campaign to support aid efforts in Israel led by Ukrainian and Russian Jewish Christians, many of whom fled the war in Europe only to find they're at the center of another war in the Holy Land, 2,000 miles away. Escaping war in their homeland, Ukrainian refugees deliver vital aid on Israel frontline



Oct. 15, 2024



LOVES PARK, Ill., Oct. 15, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- It's a surprise twist few would have imagined — Ukrainian and Russian Jewish Christians are playing a vital role delivering aid to suffering families on the frontline in Israel, 2,000 miles from the war in Europe.



Recent immigrants to Israel include Ukrainian refugees who've added to the ranks of Israel's small-but-growing evangelical community.



"Many Ukrainian Christians of Jewish heritage who fled the war in their homeland to resettle in safety in Israel now find themselves at the center of another brutal conflict," said Michael Johnson, president of mission organization Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org). "Their determination to help their fellow Israelis is remarkable."



The Illinois-based organization is backing the relief efforts of more than a dozen Ukrainian and Russian-speaking congregations in Israel that are helping Israelis as the war escalates in the Middle East.



SGA has launched a "war relief" campaign to support critically-needed aid distributions led by the Ukrainian and Russian-speaking churches.



The 90-year-old organization supports a network of thousands of local Bible-believing churches across Israel and the former Soviet Union, helping to meet people's physical and spiritual needs.



Israel's 'Surprising' Ukraine Connection

"Many people are surprised to learn that up to 30% of the population of Israel consists of Ukrainian and Russian-speaking Jewish people who've either emigrated there or are the children of immigrants," Johnson said.



Aid such as food and essential supplies will help Israelis who were forced to evacuate their homes in the north of the country because of relentless Hezbollah rocket attacks. Relief efforts will also help Israeli families living on the edge of war-torn Gaza and other war-affected areas.



During a recent missile barrage launched by Iran, the family of Pastor Wilhelm, an SGA-supported Ukrainian missionary pastor, took cover in their "safe room." His young daughter was so traumatized, she refused to come out of the room after the attack was over, the pastor said.



"Children always suffer the most in war," said Johnson. "But their pure faith in God is inspirational."



'God Is With Me'

"When I'm frightened, I remember that I'm not alone, that God is with me," said 10-year-old Sofia, a Ukrainian refugee who now lives in Israel.



Another refugee, 14-year-old Sasha, says she sees "little rays of hope" when help arrives at just the right time. "It's powerful to know that we're not alone," she said.



Eric Mock, who heads SGA's field operations, says local Ukrainian and Russian pastors and their congregations in Israel are "ports of calm in the storm."



"They're showing their neighbors the peace that only comes through knowing God," he said. "These faithful pastors and their congregations are there for the long haul.



"SGA stands with them as they continue to minister to their communities and share the message of God's love."



Founded in 1934, Slavic Gospel Association (SGA, www.sga.org) helps "forgotten" orphans, widows and families in Ukraine, Russia, the former Soviet countries of Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and Russian-speaking immigrants in Israel – caring for their physical needs and sharing the life-transforming Gospel. SGA supports an extensive grassroots network of local evangelical missionary pastors and churches in cities and rural villages across this vast region.



