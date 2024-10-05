Global Christian Leaders Issue Bonhoeffer Declaration Combating Antisemitism Amid NYC's 'Day of Rage' Protest

The words of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, "Silence in the face of evil is evil itself," and his face were held high amidst the sea of anti-Israel protests.





Counter-protestors carried signs of Dietrich Bonhoeffer, the famous pastor who stood against Hitler and in support of the Jews during WWII.





Hundreds stood with Israel and against antisemitism as the protesters chanted, "Our resistance shall live on."



Eagles' Wings

Oct. 5, 2024



NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hundreds of Christians took a bold stand as anti-Israel protests erupted around the world on October 5th in a "Day of Rage" demonstration sparked by Hamas's call for global unrest. Today, Eagles' Wings launched the Bonhoeffer Declaration, a global movement of Christians determined to confront the rising tide of antisemitism.



Hundreds of Christians from organizations including Christians United for Israel, Philos, and Eagles' Wings will be at the protest in New York City, carrying signs with powerful messages from Dietrich Bonhoeffer, a German pastor martyred by Adolf Hitler, such as, "Silence in the face of evil is evil itself" and "I Stand with Israel." The Bonhoeffer Declaration, signed by thousands, including prominent Christian leaders from every branch of the global Christian movement, including Gordon Robertson, A.R. Bernard, Annie Graham Lotz, and Mike Huckabee, calls for immediate action against antisemitism and hatred.



As Dietrich Bonhoeffer courageously stood against the Nazi regime while the church largely remained silent, we now face a similar moment. The rise in antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment cannot be ignored. The Bonhoeffer Declaration calls Christians everywhere to move beyond passive words and make real commitments to defend the Jewish people and confront hatred head-on.



"We are at a pivotal moment in history," states Bishop Robert Stearns, founder of Eagles' Wings. "Antisemitism is escalating at alarming levels, and Christians must stand up. This is our Bonhoeffer moment."



The message of the Bonhoeffer Declaration is clear: history shows the catastrophic consequences of silence and inaction. Today, the church must be a moral force, defending the Jewish community and standing against the wave of antisemitism sweeping across the globe.



The Bonhoeffer Declaration is a clarion call for Christians to speak out, defend justice, and ensure the horrors of the past are not repeated. Sign the Declaration today and take your place in this global movement to confront antisemitism and bigotry.



Visit bonhoeffer.org to sign the Declaration and join the movement.



About Eagles' Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement that has been building bridges between Christians and Jews for over 25 years. Through education, advocacy, and action, Eagles' Wings empowers Christians to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism. To learn more, visit eagleswings.org.



CONTACT: Stephen Jenks, 716-759-1058, office@eagleswings.org





