Watchmen Solidarity Tour to Rally Christian Support for Israel During a Critical Moment in History

Photo courtesy of Eagles' Wings. Taken on Watchman Solidarity Tour 2023



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Eagles' Wings

Sept. 27, 2024



BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 27, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- For three decades, Eagles' Wings has faithfully brought groups of Christian travelers to Israel. Never has this mission been more urgent than it is today.



Israel faces immense pressure, both internationally and from within, to make concessions that would weaken its ability to defend itself against aggression. As tensions rise on Israel's northern and southern borders, the friendship between Christians and the nation of Israel is more crucial than ever.



In response, Bishop Robert Stearns and Eagles' Wings are preparing to lead 90 pilgrims on the Watchmen on the Wall Solidarity Tour to Israel from September 30 to October 10. This year's tour is being called "the most significant trip in our 30-year history."



A focal point of the tour will be the one-year commemoration of the October 7th Hamas attack, which devastated southern Israel in 2023. As an act of solidarity, the tour will include a visit to Hostages Square in Tel Aviv, where ongoing rallies and vigils take place for those still held captive by Hamas.



Accompanying the tour will be a delegation of pastors and leaders uniting in support of Israel, including Tobi Arayomi, founder of Light London Church and Pastor Rusty Nelson of The Rock Family Worship Center, Alabama.



This year's trip also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Day of Prayer for the Peace of Jerusalem, a global prayer initiative launched by Bishop Robert Stearns and Dr. Jack Hayford in 2004. The 2024 observance will air from Jerusalem on God TV on October 6.



Participants will be officially commissioned as Watchmen on this special broadcast, symbolizing their lifelong commitment to standing with Israel. Highlights of the tour include visits to the Western Wall, Yad Vashem Holocaust Museum, Mount Carmel, the Sea of Galilee, and the Eagles' Wings Forest of Life.



In this moment of rising conflict and historical significance, this tour is a powerful way for Christians to visibly declare their support for Israel.



To continue standing with Israel, register for the 2025 Awake Jerusalem tour, happening from September 25 to October 7, 2025. Visit awakejerusalem.com to secure your spot.



About Eagles' Wings

Eagles' Wings is a global movement that has been building bridges between Christians and Jews for over 25 years. Through education, advocacy, and action, Eagles' Wings empowers Christians to stand with Israel and combat antisemitism. To learn more, visit eagleswings.org.



SOURCE Eagles' Wings



CONTACT: Stephen Jenks, 716-759-1058, office@eagleswings.org



Share Tweet