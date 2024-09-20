The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews Launches 'Flags of Fellowship' Campaign to Commemorate First Anniversary of October 7 Attacks Christians Across all 50 U.S. states and Canada to Unite in Moving Display of Solidarity with Israel and the Jewish People





The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews' "Flags of Fellowship" campaign will unite nearly 250 Christian churches across all 50 U.S. states and Canada in displaying fields of 1,200 flags Oct. 6-7 to commemorate the anniversary of those lost in the October 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel.



International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Sept. 20, 2024



CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) is proud to announce the launch of its "Flags of Fellowship" campaign, a powerful initiative designed to commemorate the first anniversary of the tragic Hamas attacks on Israel that occurred October 7, 2023. The campaign invites Christians and congregations to demonstrate their solidarity with Israel and the Jewish people through prayer and a unified, visible gesture of support.



On Sunday, October 6, nearly 250 churches, universities, schools and synagogues throughout the U.S. and Canada will display fields of 1,200 Israeli flags on their grounds to pray and remember each victim lost that day, to honor the heroes, and highlight the unwavering unity of Christians in support of Israel and the Jewish people.



The 300,000+ flags that will be displayed on October 6 and 7 represent the millions of Christians standing together in defiance of hate, anti-Semitism and want their voices to be heard. The Flags of Fellowship campaign serves as a public declaration of unity between Christians and Jews, standing together in support of Israel's ongoing struggle for peace and security.



"The Flags of Fellowship campaign is a poignant reminder of the unwavering bond between Christians and Jews, which is rooted in shared values and a common commitment to sanctify life and pray for peace," said Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship. "As we mark this solemn anniversary, we invite Christians everywhere to join us in prayer and courageously demonstrate their support for Israel and the Jewish people, even when doing so isn't easy or popular."



The Fellowship is proud to partner with one of the most prominent pastors in the United States, Pastor Allen Jackson of World Outreach Church in Murfreesboro, Tenn. to host the anchor Flags of Fellowship event. Eckstein will be arriving from Israel to attend the event, and will address the thousands of faithful supporters about life in Israel since October 7th.



"I'm grateful for the Fellowship's work over the last 40 years and especially since October 7," said Pastor Allen Jackson, of World Outreach Church. "Our congregation is honored to stand beside Israel and the Jewish people on this solemn day and always, and we are proud to represent the hundreds of thousands of Christians worldwide who continue to support Israel and the Jewish people in a time when division and hatred threaten to pull us apart."



"I am personally grateful for the incredible support of churches across the country and am deeply thankful to Pastor Allen Jackson for his leadership during these challenging times for Israel. He is a great friend to Israel and the Jewish people," Eckstein added.



The campaign will also include a special ceremony on October 6 at Kibbutz Kissufim in Israel, outside the home of a local firefighter whose daughter was brutally murdered on the day of the attacks. The ceremony will include the reading of all 1,200 victims' names and brief remarks from The Fellowship.



Since October 7, The Fellowship has provided more than $114 million in direct aid to first responders, evacuees, and those affected by the ongoing conflict. The organization is the largest provider of humanitarian aid in Israel.



The Fellowship invites all people of faith to join this movement of solidarity and hope. For more on how to support the campaign, visit www.ifcj.org/FlagsofFellowship.



About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

For more than 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been the leading nonprofit building bridges between Christians and Jews, blessing Israel and the Jewish people around the world with humanitarian care and lifesaving aid. In 2023, The Fellowship helped more than 2 million people living in poverty, helped thousands make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel, and helped strengthen Israel's security infrastructure. To learn more about The Fellowship's work, visit www.ifcj.org.



About Yael Eckstein

Yael Eckstein is President and CEO of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, one of the world's largest religious charitable organizations. The Jerusalem Post's 2023 Humanitarian Award recipient and 3-time honoree on its 50 Most Influential Jews list, Yael is a Chicago-area native based in Israel with her husband and their four children.



About World Outreach Church

World Outreach Church is an interdenominational congregation in Murfreesboro, TN with a mission of helping people become more fully devoted followers of Jesus' Christ. Pastor Allen Jackson serves the congregation of over 15,000 as senior pastor. Their vision is to be a transforming place for people throughout their community and around the earth.



About Allen Jackson / Allen Jackson Ministries

Pastor Allen Jackson applies God's timeless Truth to our generation, making it understandable and applicable to our lives today. He serves as senior pastor of World Outreach Church, a congregation of 15,000 in Middle Tennessee, and founder of Allen Jackson Ministries, which broadcasts his biblical messages across the world on TV, radio, and the internet. He is the author of several books, including Intentional Faith and Big Trouble Ahead.



