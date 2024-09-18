Exploding Pagers -- What's Next in Israel's Counter-Attack? MEDIA ALERT -- Interview Opportunity



MEDIA ADVISORY, Sept. 18, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The world is buzzing after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah terrorists exploded Tuesday across Lebanon, reportedly killing at least 14 people and leaving 2,750 more hospitalized.



According to reports, Israel's Mossad spy agency allegedly placed explosives in the pagers and detonated them in a James Bond-style secret operation.



It's the latest shock development in Israel's war on Iran-backed terror groups — a conflict that threatens to spill into more Middle East countries where terrorists are based.



"Israel is clearly showing terrorists that there is no place for them to hide," said Joel Chernoff, founder of Israel-headquartered humanitarian aid agency Joseph Project International (JPI, www.josephproject.org).



"Meanwhile, the war is having a devastating effect on Israel's economy and its people," Chernoff said. "Israel is at a critical point, and the Israeli people desperately need our help as the war grows more complex and there are constantly evolving threats from new technology."



Headquartered in Israel, Joseph Project International is Israel’s leading importer of humanitarian aid, with over $170 million in aid distributed in the past two decades. JPI distributes food, clothing, blankets, medical supplies and more — directly to the neediest Israeli families, as well as orphanages, hospitals and rehab centers across Israel, helping both Jews and Arabs. Since the war began last October, Joseph Project International has distributed more than $20 million worth of aid. The organization was founded by the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA, www.mjaa.org).



