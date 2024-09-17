Woman Tragically Killed by Abortion Pills

Sept. 17, 2024



WICHITA, Kan., Sept. 17, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- On August 19, 2022, Amber Nicole Thurman was killed by abortion less than one month before her 29th birthday. As with so many other mothers who tragically succumb to abortion complications, Amber's death was senseless. Complications from an elective procedure killed three human beings that day, as Amber was pregnant with twins.



"Amber was a single mother and medical assistant who must have been convinced that her life would return to normal after ingesting Mifepristone to end the lives of her growing preborn twin children," said Operation Rescue President Troy Newman. "The media and abortion cartel regularly paints this picture for vulnerable, young women – acting as though dangerous, abortion-inducing drugs are the equivalent to popping a couple of aspirin and then 'getting a period.'"



Amber was nine weeks pregnant when she traveled from Georgia to North Carolina for a pill abortion. Pill abortions use Mifepristone to kill the child, and then Misoprostol to expel the child. Amber chose abortion less than a month after Georgia's LIFE Act took effect on July 20, 2022, a law protecting innocent, preborn humans after a heartbeat is detectable.



"The abortion cartel is blaming this young woman's death on the Georgia law that protects mothers and children with beating hearts," said Newman. "But the blame falls flatly on the abortionist and the abortion facility that received her money, and then callously sent her off to another state to bleed and die – offering no continuity of care."



The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved a Patient Agreement Form that informs the patient of risks associated with the drugs and indicates patients may require emergency care. The FDA label warns of the deadly complications that killed Amber: infection and sepsis.



For this reason, the FDA-approved consent form states:

"I know that, in some cases, the treatment will not work. This happens in about 2 to 7 out of 100 women who use this treatment." (Emphasis added.)



"If I need a surgical procedure because the medicines did not end my pregnancy or to stop heavy bleeding, my healthcare provider has told me whether they will do the procedure or refer me to another healthcare provider who will." (Emphasis added.)





The FDA admitted in 2022 that 32 women had died after taking Mifepristone. The agency has not provided an update since.



Operation Rescue has tracked abortion-related maternal deaths for years. "Though our list is extensive, it is only a small representation of the senseless deaths occurring because of a cruel, elective procedure that purposely takes an innocent life," said Newman.



"This is what abortionists do every day. They are not healthcare providers. They are murderers."



"No state law, including Georgia's heartbeat law, prevents physicians from treating a woman in a medical emergency. It is common sense that when a physician removes the remains of an already-deceased child, that is not an abortion. There is no excuse for the hospital staff to have delayed her treatment."



Newman is asking other important questions:



"Why do we not know who the abortionist was in this grievous case? Why do we not know what North Carolina abortion facility failed this young woman so miserably? Amber's family deserves answers. You can be assured that Operation Rescue will find the truth and inform the public concerning this senseless death of a vibrant, young woman who took care of others for a living."



Operation Rescue is one of the leading pro-life Christian activist organizations in the U.S. Our goal is to expose abortion abuses, demand enforcement, save innocent lives, and build an Abortion-Free America.



