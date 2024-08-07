Christ for all Nations Celebrates Miraculous Return to Congo with Record-Breaking Crowds and Miraculous Healings



Over the course of a week filled with faith, hope, and divine intervention, the CfaN team faced and overcame numerous challenges, witnessing extraordinary miracles and unprecedented attendance.



This week, CfaN held simultaneous crusades in the cities of Mbuji-Mayi and Kabinda. In these regions, marked by extreme poverty and a lack of basic infrastructure, the team's efforts were met with tears of joy and overwhelming enthusiasm from local church leaders and communities. Thousands responded to the gospel, raising their hands to surrender their lives to Christ, and many experienced miraculous healings.



Individuals reported tumors, fibroids, and lumps vanishing. Grace, who had suffered from a painful mass for two years, felt it disappear completely. Similarly, Regina and Mpoyi experienced the disappearance of their painful growths. Other testimonies include Matina, who walked freely after 15 years of using a stick, and Bony, whose painful leg wounds were healed.



In Kabinda, a city historically associated with witchcraft, there was a powerful break from the past as the locals burned witchcraft items. The spiritual bondage was symbolically and literally broken, resulting in profound moments of healing and freedom.



The final night saw record-breaking crowds and an unprecedented number of salvations. The presence of provincial governors underscored the significance of these events. In Mbuji-Mayi, government and local church leaders joined in prayer, blessing the land and marking a new chapter for the city.



Despite facing significant logistical challenges, including equipment failures and the need to hire local military-style transport vehicles, the CfaN team pressed on. The technical team worked tirelessly to relocate all equipment for the upcoming crusades in new cities.



Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, CfaN CEO/President, said, "My heart overflows with gratitude for the entire CfaN team and our partners around the world. It is a profound honor to be part of this divine endeavor. Thank you for making these crusades possible!"



The CfaN team is preparing for four more crusades over the next two weeks. The mission continues to bring hope and healing to the Congo.



About Christ for All Nations:

Founded by Reinhard Bonnke in 1974 and led by Daniel Kolenda, Christ for All Nations is renowned for conducting large-scale evangelistic campaigns, particularly in Africa. Since 1987, CfaN has witnessed over 93 million documented decisions for Christ. The ministry is a global leader in evangelism, providing premier training programs to raise up evangelists and ensure the ongoing work of evangelism and discipleship within their communities.



