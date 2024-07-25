Stanton Public Policy Center Calls for Vice-President Harris to Condemn Coerced, Forced and Unwanted Abortions, Which is Abortion Abuse Abortion abuse has impacted millions of women



Stanton Public Policy Center

July 25, 2024



WASHINGTON, July 25, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- As the presumptive Democrat nominee for President, it is critical for Kamala Harris to support and stand with women who are impacted by the trauma and pain of abortion abuse. We must work together to ensure it doesn't happen to other women.



Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group, based in Washington, D.C., which works on issues of human rights and justice that empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, a women's life-affirming medical clinic that has AAAHC (https://www.aaahc.org/) third party accreditation, and specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, tangible resources, practical and emotional support, and women's wellness care with a special outreach to refugees and the marginalized.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, states; "Vice-President Harris has the historic opportunity to become America's first woman president. As such, it is critical for her to stand with the millions of women who have been subjected to 'abortion abuse.' One cannot be pro-choice or pro-woman and be silent on abortion abuse.



"The Lozier Institute conducted a survey of more than 1,000 American women, including over 200 women who acknowledged having had abortions. The results concluded nearly 70% of the women who had abortions described them as being coerced, pressured or inconsistent with their own values and preferences.



"Abortion on demand has created an 'undue burden' on women who are often pressured into unwanted and forced abortions. This occurs most often by someone they trust, which is typical of other forms of abuse. Abortion trauma and abuse is real.



"Coerced, forced, and unwanted abortions are destructive and criminal. As a former prosecutor and Attorney General, Vice-President Harris must work to ensure the full weight of the law is upheld to protect women, prevent forced abortions, and bring an to end abortion abuse." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy, states: "Just as it is criminal to force women into unwanted sex, it should be criminal to force and pressure women into unwanted abortions. Tragically, millions of American women have been pressured and forced into unwanted abortions, and it is time for this criminal activity and violence to end.



"Vice-President Harris needs to come alongside the millions of women who have experienced abortion abuse and ensure their stories are being heard and these criminal acts come to an end."

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



