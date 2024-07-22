Christ for all Nations (CfaN) Completes 15 Simultaneous Mass Gospel Crusades in Uganda with Overwhelming Success

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christ for All Nations (CfaN)

July 22, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christ for all Nations (CfaN), led by Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, has successfully completed over 70 nights of mass gospel crusades in Uganda, conducting 15 simultaneous crusades. This extraordinary evangelistic effort is part of CfaN's 50th-anniversary mission to conduct 50 crusades this year, "From Cape Town to Cairo," aiming to reach over 10 million souls in 2024. They have already completed 22 of the 50.

During these crusades, CfaN witnessed extraordinary spiritual breakthroughs, miraculous healings, and thousands of lives transformed by the Gospel. Each crusade lasted approximately five nights and was held in the following cities: Busia, Hoima, Lira, Mbale, Gulu, Iganga, Nabweru, Lubaga, Kaliro, Bidi Bidi, Masindi, Pabo, Tororo, and Kampala.

The crusades saw immense crowds gather nightly, responding enthusiastically to the message of salvation. The power of the Gospel moved the crowds, as thousands of hands were raised during the altar calls all over Uganda. Miraculous healings occurred as people were healed from various sicknesses and diseases, with many set free from demonic oppression and torment.

Despite facing intense spiritual warfare and opposition from radical religious fanatics and witch doctors, "The Blood of Jesus" confronted witchcraft and animism, leading many to burn their fetishes, charms, and occult items in a powerful act of liberation. Hundreds of thousands of people have repented and accepted Jesus all over Uganda, leading to unprecedented growth in local churches. One church in Gulu reported a 400% increase in membership growth.

CfaN is renowned for its follow-up system, ensuring new believers are connected to local churches for continued discipleship. Each new believer receives a booklet providing guidance for their new journey in Christ and a follow-up form to connect them with local congregations.

Before they had finished in Uganda, CfaN was already preparing for their next set of eight mass crusades in the Congo as part of their series of 50 for the year. These Congo crusades are in some of the remotest locations, making it difficult to get their trucks there safely and without damage. Bret Sipek, one of CfaN’s Executive Crusade Directors, said, "We knew going to these locations would be very difficult, but these people need the Good News. They tell us they never have crusades there--we see such hunger for the Gospel!" CfaN isn’t stopping or slowing down; they are going, going, going for the Gospel!

For ongoing updates and more information, please visit the CfaN website at www.cfan.org.

About Christ for all Nations: Founded by Reinhard Bonnke in 1974 and led by Daniel Kolenda, CfaN is renowned for conducting large-scale evangelistic campaigns, particularly in Africa. Since 1987, CfaN has seen over 92 million documented decisions for Christ. The ministry is a global leader in raising up evangelists with premier training programs, ensuring the ongoing work of evangelism and discipleship within their communities.

SOURCE Christ for all Nations

CONTACT: Mary-Kathryn Manuel, CfaN USA Director, Mary-Kathryn Manuel, 407-854-4400, MKManuel@cfan.org

