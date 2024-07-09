Stanton Public Policy Center Calls for Both the Republican and Democratic Party Platforms to Condemn Coerced, Forced and Pressured Unwanted Abortions NEWS PROVIDED BY

July 9, 2024



WASHINGTON, July 9, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Forced, coerced and pressured abortions are abusive and criminal and the full weight of the law must be upheld to prevent abortion abuse.



Stanton Public Policy Center is a women's advocacy and educational group, based in Washington, D.C., which works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, a women's life-affirming medical clinic that has AAAHC (https://www.aaahc.org/) third party accreditation, and specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care and a special outreach to refugees and the marginalized.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Public Policy Center, comments: "It is critical for both the Republican and Democratic Party platforms to condemn coerced, forced and pressured unwanted abortions. Statistical evidence clearly shows unwanted and forced abortions are an epidemic in our nation. The Lozier Institute conducted a survey of more than 1,000 American women, including over 200 women who acknowledged having had abortions. The results concluded nearly 70% of the women who had abortions described them as being coerced, pressured or inconsistent with their own values and preferences."



"Abortion on demand has created an 'undue burden' on women who are often pressured into unwanted and forced abortions. This occurs most often by someone they trust, which is typical of other forms of abuse. Abortion trauma is real. Abortion abuse needs to stop.



"Forced, coerced, or pressured abortions are abusive and criminal. Both parties must work to ensure the full weight of the law is upheld to protect women and to prevent forced abortions and to end abortion abuse." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy, states; "Just as it is criminal to force women into unwanted sex, it should be criminal to force and pressure women into unwanted abortions. That is abortion abuse. Tragically, millions of American women have been pressured and forced into unwanted abortions and it is time for this criminal activity and violence to end.



"Stanton Public Policy Center calls upon both political parties to include language in their national platforms which both condemns and criminalizes forced abortions and brings an end to abortion abuse." For more information or interviews call

