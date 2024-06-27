Messianic Jews Gather in U.S. as Israel is Under Attack, Antisemitism Surges Messiah Conference gets underway Sunday, June 30, in Grantham, Pa.





Messianic Jewish Alliance of America

June 27, 2024



GRANTHAM, Penn., June 27, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Messiah Conference, the world's largest annual gathering of Messianic Jews and Israel loving Christians, gets underway in the U.S. on Sunday, June 30, as the war in Israel intensifies and antisemitism surges across America.



The seven-day event will feature bestselling author Jonathan Cahn, television host Jonathan Bernis, author and speaker Dr. Michael Brown, author and musician Joel Chernoff, and other speakers. It will take place at Messiah University in Grantham, Pa.



"This gathering comes at a pivotal moment for the Jewish people and Messianic Jews everywhere," said Joel Chernoff, general secretary and chief executive officer of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA). "We're witnessing an unprecedented attack on Israel, and growing persecution of the Jewish people in the U.S. and around the world."



Chernoff will highlight Joseph Project International (JPI), a humanitarian nonprofit group delivering crucial aid to Israelis, both Jews and Arabs, as the war in Israel threatens to expand and a growing number of Israelis fall into poverty.



More than 25% of the population in Israel already lives below the poverty line, and 25% more live just above it.



In the past two decades, JPI has distributed more than 950 40-foot shipping containers of international aid, including food, clothing and medical supplies, valued at over $170 million, making it the world's largest importer of humanitarian aid to Israel.



Since the war began, JPI and its partners in Israel have distributed more than $17 million in aid to the most vulnerable families impacted by ongoing and intensifying terrorist rocket and drone attacks.



The Messiah Conference, sponsored by the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America, the Young Messianic Jewish Alliance, and the International Alliance of Messianic Congregations and Synagogues, will host more than 60 educational sessions for Messianic leaders, young professionals, teens and children.



Messianic Judaism is a biblically-centered movement of Jewish people who believe that Yeshua (Jesus) is the Messiah of Israel and Savior of the world. They believe their Jewish forefathers, the law, and the biblical prophets prophesied about him.



"It's crucial that we train every generation in a biblical manner so they're able to engage the culture with a Judeo-Christian theology and worldview and understand the role of the Jewish people in shaping that," Chernoff said, noting the reported rise of misinformation and hostility toward Jews among younger generations, including college students.



The Messiah Conference will be live-streamed free of charge. For more information, visit mjaa.org/messiah2024.



About Joseph Project International:

Operating across Israel, the Joseph Project International is the number one importer of humanitarian aid in Israel, annually serving hundreds of thousands of needy Israelis — both Jews and Arabs. To date, it has delivered more than $17.1 million in humanitarian aid through its War Emergency Program.



About Messianic Jewish Alliance of America:

Founded in 1915, the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America (MJAA) is the largest single organization representing the Messianic Jewish community in the U.S. The MJAA sponsors national and regional conferences, the largest Messianic congregational organization in the world, as well as national programs for young professionals, college-age and teen groups.



