From Joseph Kony’s Terror to Triumph: CfaN Spreads Hope and Redemption in Uganda

Christ for All Nations (CfaN)

June 24, 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., June 24, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christ for All Nations (CfaN), led by Evangelist Daniel Kolenda, is spearheading a spiritual revival in Uganda, a nation that has endured the terror of Joseph Kony and the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) for many years. Through a series of 15 mass gospel crusades, gospel invasions, youth crusades, and more, CfaN is delivering a message of hope, healing, and redemption to millions across the country.

The first two weeks of crusades in Lira, Busia, Hoima, Iganga, Gulu, Mbale, and Kampala, saw an overwhelming response, signaling a profound transformation in the lives of millions of Ugandans despite significant challenges.

Joseph Kony’s Impact on Uganda

Joseph Kony, the notorious leader of the LRA, wreaked havoc across northern Uganda for decades. His campaign of terror included abductions, forced child soldiers, and unimaginable violence, leaving deep scars on the affected communities. Cities like Gulu, where CfaN is holding crusades, were particularly impacted by Kony's brutal tactics. Gulu was a major center of LRA activity, and many residents still bear the emotional and physical scars of his reign of terror.

Yet, the presence of CfaN is marking a significant change for the people of Uganda. As the Gospel of Jesus is shared, there is a palpable sense of relief and renewed hope. You can see it in their eyes--there is such love and gratitude for what God is doing in their nation.

Intense Spiritual Warfare

CfaN's crusades in Uganda have encountered spiritual opposition. "The spiritual warfare is real here in Uganda," said Evangelist Daniel Kolenda. "Earlier today, some of our Bootcamp students were trapped and detained by radical religious fanatics. Simultaneously, we received reports of witch doctors pronouncing curses on our team at the crusade field. But the Lord was gracious; our students got out safely, and on the very field where the witch doctors were doing their nonsense, the power of God showed up tonight."

Kolenda's report from Kampala highlights the strategic importance of the crusade location. "We have set up our crusade grounds in the northern region of Kampala where a large majority of the residents are Islamic. Jesus loves Muslims, Jesus died for Muslims, and tonight, the first night of our crusade in Kampala, we watched the love of Jesus sweep through this place and change many lives," Kolenda shared.

A Nation Transformed

Local leaders and community members have expressed deep gratitude for CfaN's efforts. Bishop John, a prominent religious leader in Lira, remarked, "This crusade has brought a new dawn to our people. The message of hope and redemption is exactly what we needed to heal from our past and move forward with faith and unity."

As CfaN moves forward with the remaining crusades across Uganda--the anticipation and excitement continue to build. The ministry's efforts are part of a broader vision to spread the Gospel “from Cape Town to Cario,” continuing the legacy of its founder, Evangelist Reinhard Bonnke.

For more information about the Crusades and Christ for All Nations, please visit www.cfan.org.

About: Christ for All Nations (CfaN) is a global evangelistic ministry founded by Reinhard Bonnke in 1974 and led by Daniel Kolenda. Renowned for conducting large-scale evangelistic campaigns, particularly in Africa, CfaN's mission is to spread the message of salvation and lead people to Christ. Since 1987, CfaN has seen over 91 million documented decisions for Christ. The ministry is also a global leader in raising up evangelists with its premier training programs, equipping them to spread the Gospel worldwide. CfaN’s commitment to evangelism and discipleship continues to inspire and empower leaders around the globe, ensuring the ongoing work of evangelism and discipleship within their communities.

