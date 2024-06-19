'No Mercy:' Texas Mission Lifts Veil on Suffering of 'Invisible' Widows

WILLS POINT, Texas, June 19, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- A global mission organization is lifting the veil on the incredible suffering of millions of "invisible" widows around the world — many even cast off by their own families.



In many places, widows face extreme hardships, abuse, exploitation and sexual violence.



Even their own families show them "little or no mercy," according to GFA World (www.gfa.org), a faith-based organization that helps rescue widows suffering abandonment and neglect.



"Many (widows) end up as beggars and are often exploited for slave labor or are sex trafficked," said Bishop Daniel Timotheos (Yohannan), the organization's vice president. "In some cultures, widows are treated as outcasts, disowned by even their closest family members and thrown out of their home when their husband dies."



International Widows' Day on June 23 draws attention to their suffering — a plight the United Nations says is largely "invisible" to the world.



According to the U.N., out of approximately 258 million widows worldwide, nearly one-in-10 live in extreme poverty, often forcing them to beg or engage in sex work.



Huge numbers of women are widowed due to conflict and war. In some parts of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), for example, it's reported that a staggering 50% of women are widows. In Iraq, there are some three million widows; in Kabul, Afghanistan, more than 70,000 in a single city.



During armed conflicts, many widows are raped, mutilated and infected with the HIV virus, the U.N. reports.



Cruel Rituals

"Widows are coerced into participating in degrading and even life-threatening traditional practices as part of burial and mourning rites," the U.N. says. "Rites may involve sexual relations with male relatives, shaving of the hair and scarification."



Organizations like GFA World are helping widows in "forgotten corners" of Africa and Asia where they're "struggling to survive in societies that show little or no mercy toward them," Timotheos (Yohannan) said.



The Texas-based organization provides food, clothing, shelter, medical care, income-generating farm animals, literacy classes, and vocational training — giving desperate widows hope.



'Rejected By Her Own Daughter'

Mysie, a 56-year-old widow, showed up in Pastor Surin's village in Asia after being driven out of her home. Even her own daughter had no pity on her. For three years, she drifted from village to village, begging, digging for food scraps in garbage piles, and sleeping rough.



"But God had not forgotten her," Timotheos (Yohannan) said.



A member of the local church built her a simple two-room mud house, right next-door to a family that helps look after her. GFA World supports thousands of village churches like Pastor Surin's.



"Everything we do is wrapped in the hope that is found in the love of Christ," Timotheos (Yohannan) said.



GFA World (www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based global mission agency, helping national workers bring vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across the world, especially in Africa and Asia, and sharing the love of God.



