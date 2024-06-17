Catholic Healthcare International and Episcopal Advisor Cardinal Burke Recommit to a Holy Call Announcing the St. Pio Medical School Planned for Michigan NEWS PROVIDED BY

June 17, 2024 ST. LOUIS, Mo., June 17, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- With renewed devotion, Jere Palazzolo, the Founder of the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine; George Mychaskiw, II, DO, FAAP, FACOP, FASA, the Founding President; and the Board of Trustees, recommit to the holy call to boldly create the world’s most faithful Catholic Medical School. Cardinal Burke, the Episcopal Advisor of the initiative stated, “I joined Mr. Palazzolo as a signatory to a formal Collaboration Agreement with the Vatican-owned St. Pio Home for the Relief of Suffering Hospital, at San Giovanni Rotondo, Italy - a hospital conceived and built by St. Padre Pio of Pietrelcina. The purpose of the agreement is to replicate St. Pio’s model of healthcare in the United States. The proposed St. Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine is being developed with the same charism as the hospital, but with the mission to supply it and our nation with fully faithful Catholic physicians. The School's vision is to 'Create the nation’s most faithful Catholic Medical College.' In the United States today, healthcare is in dire need of Padre Pio’s vision for the relief of suffering.” Catholic Healthcare International (CHI) has been singularly blessed with permission to replicate Padre Pio’s healing charism in the US. As such, CHI is proceeding forward expeditiously with the accreditation process and implementation plans, and it is our intention to locate this premier center of Catholic higher medical education, wholly owned and operated by Catholic Healthcare International, in Howell, Michigan, in the facility it has recently committed to acquire from Trinity Health in the Diocese of Lansing, Michigan. Jere Palazzolo stated, “This is the location the Holy Spirit has called us to, and we praise God for His faithfulness in showing us the direction and location He seeks. St. Pio’s model of healthcare provides, as St. Pio stated, a “Cathedral of Love to serve the twice Jesus in the poor and sick, a healing place where patients, doctors, and priests will serve as reserves of love. “St. Pio’s charism of care will bring healing to the body, mind and spirit of the patients served by the St. Pio physicians who will be trained at what will be the Nation’s most faithful Catholic Medical School.” More details will be forthcoming as implementation plans progress.” For additional information and details about legacy giving and naming opportunities, contact Ann O’Reilly at aoreilly@chi-usa.com or visit the website at www.chi-usa.com. SOURCE Catholic Healthcare International CONTACT: Ann O'Reilly, 517-282-5924, aoreilly@chi-usa.com

