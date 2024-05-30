Stanton Healthcare Joins with She Leads America and She Leads UK in Groundbreaking Consultation at Historic St. George's House at Windsor Castle

May 30, 2024



BOISE, Idaho, May 30, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The name of the consultation is "Faith Based Solutions for Modern Day Challenges" and it brings together Christian women in leadership from across all sectors of society, both in the United States and the United Kingdom.



Some of the topics during this consultation include:

"Bringing the World Back to Life," which examines the Biblical view of LIFE from the 'womb to the tomb and beyond.'



"The Dignity of Women," looks at the increasing attack on womanhood and the safety and equality of women in society today. Discussing the practical ways we can restore our identity and the dignity of women wherever they find themselves.



"Ethnic Harmony," addresses the advantages and challenges of a multicultural society and how to connect with and serve our new neighbors.

Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, will be a featured presenter on the panel, "Bringing the World Back to Life."



Ms. Swindell comments about her presentation:

"Stanton Healthcare is a women's healthcare clinic which specializes in serving women with unexpected pregnancies by providing professional medical care, practical and emotional support, women's wellness care and a special outreach to refugees and the marginalized.



"It is critical the faith community makes sure that every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy has access to life-affirming quality medical care, compassionate resources and tangible support. This is especially true for minority and underserved communities.



"I will also be addressing 'abortion abuse.' Abortion on demand has created an undue burden on millions of women who are often pressured into unwanted and forced abortions. This occurs most often by someone they trust, which is typical of other forms of abuse. At Stanton Healthcare, we stand with women, and we believe their stories. Abortion trauma is real. Abortion abuse needs to stop.



"Our message is clear: Stanton stands with abortion abuse survivors. Forced, coerced, or pressured abortions are abusive and criminal. We are working to ensure that the full weight of the law is upheld to protect women, prevent forced abortions, and end abortion abuse and trafficking.



"Stanton Healthcare is so thankful for 'She Leads America' and 'She Leads UK' for putting this critical event together."

