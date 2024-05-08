Coalition of Christian Leaders Calls on Churches to 'Pray For & Stand With Israel' on Sunday, May 19 NEWS PROVIDED BY

Family Research Council

May 8, 2024



WASHINGTON, May 8, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Family Research Council, along with a coalition of organizations, is encouraging churches nationwide to Pray For & Stand With Israel. The event is meant as a call for the Christian community to unite in prayer and stand in unwavering support for Israel on Sunday, May 19, by dedicating a portion of their worship services to pray for Israel's peace, prosperity, and protection.



Family Research Council President Tony Perkins commented: "During a recent visit to Israel, where I met with survivors of the October 7 attack and family members of the hostages, I also had the opportunity to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and engage in discussions regarding the current challenges facing the nation. Among the many topics discussed, Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed an urgent need for Americans who support Israel to visibly show their support. We discussed the importance of solidarity and prayer as powerful expressions of support that can make a meaningful difference in the relationship between the United States and Israel.



"It is abundantly clear that in light of the challenges and complexities facing Israel--both politically and spiritually--it is imperative that we, as leaders within the Christian community, come together to demonstrate our unwavering support for Israel anchored in the word of God. With this goal in mind, I propose that we call upon Bible-believing churches nationwide to pray for and stand with Israel collectively on Sunday, May 19, by dedicating a portion of their Sunday services to pray for Israel's peace, prosperity, and protection," Perkins concluded. WHO: Tony Perkins, Family Research Council Michele Bachmann, Jerusalem Prayer Breakfast Mario Bramnick, Latino Coalition for Israel Dr. Tim Clinton, American Association of Christian Counselors Chad Connelly, Faith Wins Craig DeRoche, Family Policy Alliance Carlos Duran, National Hispanic Pastors Alliance Jentezen Franklin, Free Chapel Dr. Jack Graham, Prestonwood Baptist Church Gary Hamrick, Cornerstone Chapel Jack Hibbs, Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Skip Heitzig, Calvary Church Chris Hodges, Church of the Highlands Cindy Jacobs, Generals International Robert Morris, Gateway Church Tim Wildmon, American Family Association WHAT: Pray For & Stand With Israel WHEN: Sunday, May, 19, 2024 WHERE: To find out more and sign up to participate, please see: https://prayandstand.com/. SOURCE Family Research Council



CONTACT: J.P. Duffy or Alice Chao, (866) FRC-NEWS or (866)-372-6397



Share Tweet