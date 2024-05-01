October 7th Survivors to Visit Churches Across America



Eagles' Wings

May 1, 2024



MEDIA ADVISORY, May 1, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- Eagles' Wings, a pro-Israel organization, is partnering with the Jewish community and Moral Hearts Alliance on a historic project, bringing surviving victims of the October 7th terrorist attack against Israel to America. In churches across the nation, they will tell their stories to live audiences on "Solidarity Sunday," set for May 5th, which is the beginning of Yom HaShoah (Holocaust Remembrance Day).



"We view this Solidarity Sunday as a sacred responsibility," Bishop Robert Stearns of Eagles' Wings explained. "Isaiah 63:9 says, 'In all their affliction, God was afflicted.' God identifies with the suffering of the Jewish people, and as the Christian community, we must feel their suffering, too."



A Moral Hearts Alliance spokesperson added, "We are proud to partner with Eagles' Wings on Solidarity Sunday to shine a light on the atrocities committed on October 7th and to build deep and lasting alliances across religions based on our shared values. We share a commitment to support Israel and combat antisemitism in all of its forms."



These survivors from Israel will spread from the east coast to the west coast, visiting churches from New York to California. Additionally, leading up to Solidarity Sunday, Eagles' Wings and Moral Hearts Alliance have arranged appearances at Daystar Television Network and the Embassy of Israel to the United States in Washington, D.C.



The stories include a grandmother who hid from her Gazan neighbors with her three grandchildren, a Nova Music Festival survivor who barely escaped the scene and then returned the next day to serve in his reserve army unit, an Israeli official whose family member is still being held hostage in Gaza, and more.



Bishop Stearns said, "Evil must no longer be able to hide in the shadows of silence, in the terrorist tunnels of Gaza, or behind the propaganda of Israel's enemies. These brave Israelis will expose what they have suffered at the hands of Hamas."



Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz of Congregation Kehliath Jeshurun in Manhattan stated, "Solidarity Sunday is truly a sacred day. Christians and Jews will join their hearts together in support of Israel, at a time when Israel needs it most. Solidarity Sunday is a true fulfillment of Psalm 133:1: 'Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity!'"



Solidarity Sunday coincides with Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is recognized annually. "Hitler's antisemitism has taken a new form today through Hamas and its supporters," Stearns said. He hopes this national event will awaken fresh resolve in the Christian church to overcome evil as they bear witness to it. Not only that, but he also hopes to send a loud message to Israel and the Jewish community around the world: You are not alone.



To watch these stories live, register at www.solidaritysundayevent.org.



SOURCE Eagles' Wings



CONTACT: Stephen Jenks, 716-759-1058, office@eagleswings.org



