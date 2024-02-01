Feb. 10: 36th Annual NFL-Sanctioned Super Bowl Breakfast Highlights Best of Football and Sportsmanship

Guardian

Feb. 1, 2024



LAS VEGAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Saturday, Feb. 10, the NFL community will come together in Las Vegas for the 36th annual Super Bowl Breakfast and presentation of the Bart Starr Award. The event celebrates the faith, character and positive contributions of today's athletes.



This year's Bart Starr Award winner, Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr., has been an active presence in the Pittsburgh community since being traded to the Steelers in 2019. He founded Unshackled!, a faith-based foundation that provides resources and raises awareness for children and families in need.



In 2021, his foundation partnered with KidsVoice to "tackle abuse," donating $39 for every tackle and turnover he made that season. He is also a member of the Steelers Social Justice Committee, which works with youth organizations in Pittsburgh. As a devout Christian, Fitzgerald also serves as a leader in the locker room during weekly Bible studies.

WHAT:

The NFL-Sanctioned Athletes in Action Super Bowl Breakfast is one of the premier events produced annually by Athletes in Action, a ministry of Cru, to honor athletes and coaches who model exemplary character, leadership and integrity.



WHO:

The event will feature: 2024 Bart Starr Award winner and Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick Jr.



Super Bowl Champion coach Tony Dungy



1991 Bart Starr Award winner and former NFL player Mike Singletary



Pro Football Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz



Former NFL player and TV host of American Ninja Warrior Akbar Gbajabiamila and former ESPN analyst Sage Steele as the event's emcees



Special gospel message WHEN:

Saturday, Feb. 10, at 8 a.m. PST



WHERE:

Caesars Palace

3570 S Las Vegas Blvd.

Paradise, NV 89109

The Super Bowl Breakfast is proud to partner with local and national sponsors, including He Gets US, which is serving as this year's presenting sponsor.



For more information about the Bart Starr Award, to purchase Super Bowl Breakfast tickets or to watch portions of the event online, visit superbowlbreakfast.com, or Athlete in Action's Facebook page and YouTube channel.



CREDENTIALS: The event is open to members of the media with an approved media credential. To apply for a media credential, please email cru@guardian.agency or visit this page.



MEDIA RESOURCES: To request interviews, media resources or additional information, email cru@guardian.agency.



