Christian Defense Coalition

Jan. 17, 2024



WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2024 /Christian Newswire/ -- The groups will be focusing on the message of ending abortion violence, showing images of abortion victims and praying for an end to abortion abuse.



The groups will also be encouraging the pro-life movement to be a loud voice for human rights and ending abortion violence in their communities leading up to the 2024 national elections. Events:



Thursday: January 18 from 8:30-11:30 AM

Prayer vigil and demonstration in front of Planned Parenthood located at: 1225 4th St. NE Washington, DC 20002



Thursday: January 18 from 12:30-2:00 PM

Protest in front of the White House with large posters of "abortion victims," showing President what abortion really looks like. 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. NW Washington, D.C.



Monday: January 22 from 11:00-12:00 PM

On the Anniversary of Roe v. Wade, activists will be laying flowers in front of the United States Supreme Court to remember and honor the nearly 65,000,000 innocent children who have died from abortion violence. Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Washington, D.C. based, Christian Defense Coalition, states; "Pro-life activists will be going to the streets of our nation's capital standing and praying for human rights as well as calling for an end to abortion violence. Following in the footsteps of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., we will not be silent or indifferent when it comes to the issue of violence against America's children.



"As we stand in front of the White House, pro-life activists will be displaying large posters of children who have been tragically killed by abortion. We will be there to remind President Biden of what abortion really looks like as we prepare for the 2024 national and Presidential elections." For more information or interviews contact

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



