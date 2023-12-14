Church International Made it a 'Christmas to Remember' for More Than 300 Children with Gift Giveaway Inaugural Event Saturday, December 9th Blessed North Jefferson County Alabama Residents in Need



Church International

Dec. 14, 2023



WARRIOR, Ala., Dec. 14, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Church International hosted their inaugural gift giveaway for North Jefferson County residents on December 9, 2023. The event, titled Christmas on the Red Brick Street, benefitted countless families and more than 300 children who were in need of a little extra help this Christmas.



Pastor Robin R. Bullock was thrilled to see a decades-long dream come to life. "The joy of being able to show the children of our community the joy of Christmas and the love of Jesus so extravagantly has long been a dream of mine," shared Bullock. "We're already looking forward to how many more children we'll be able to bless in our area next Christmas."



Santa and Mrs. Claus were on hand to visit with the children, along with hot chocolate and fresh cookies. The most popular gift of the day was the Nintendo Switch, with other motorized toys and electronics in high demand. Parents and guardians were given one ticket for each child in their care and the children were then given the opportunity to choose any gift from the large selection displayed on the red brick street in front of the church.



About Church International

Church International is a dynamic church with a thriving in person congregation in Warrior, Alabama and a significant online viewership. Founded by Robin D. Bullock and Robin R. Bullock, who have been in full-time ministry for over 30 years, Church International's vision is to bless their community and impact the nation.



