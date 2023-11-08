Shepherd's Men to Run, Ruck and Walk for 22 Hours in Washington, D.C. for Injured Veterans Team will run, ruck and walk in a loop for 22 hours from VA HQ to United States Capitol to shine light on the consequences of inadequate neurological support



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Shepherd's Men

Nov. 8, 2023



WASHINGTON, Nov. 8, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Shepherd's Men, a vast team of active duty, medically retired and honorably discharged servicemen and civilian patriots will run, ruck and walk in a loop for 22 hours on Nov. 8-9, from Jackson Circle—near the VA headquarters to the Capitol, signifying the 22 veterans who die by suicide every day.



The goal of Shepherd's Men is to raise awareness and funds for the SHARE Military Initiative, an Atlanta-based comprehensive program that provides free clinical care to post-911 veterans suffering from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress, along with first responders. Shepherd's Men hopes to bring attention to the ongoing issue of inadequate support for the veteran community affected by neurological trauma—which too often leads to devastating consequences for our nation's heroes.



"If the VA is unwilling or ill-equipped to provide the comprehensive care our injured veterans need, they should partner with agencies and organizations who are more than willing to do the work," said Travis Ellis, co-founder, Shepherd's Men. "We must make it a top priority to care for our veterans who return home with visible and invisible wounds. Our heroes deserve to live meaningful, gratifying lives with their families after their courageous service to our country."



The Movement will begin near the VA headquarters on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 2:22 pm and culminate at the Capitol at 12:22 pm on Thursday, Nov. 9. Simultaneously, a reception will be held in the Arlington, VA area on Nov. 8, from 6 pm – 9 pm. For details and to RSVP, reach out to miller.lindsay423@gmail.com.



Join Shepherd's Men, active military and veteran community, SHARE graduates, underserved veterans, defense contractors, politicians and Miles Vining, author of Walking Dead: A Story of Marine Corps Combat in Afghanistan, among others at the reception—for an urgent discussion about how to best advocate for our nation's brave men and women in uniform, and the imperative outcomes that will ensure the utmost quality of care for our heroes who have suffered neurological trauma. The program will include Senator Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Congressman Barry Loudermilk (Georgia), and Congressman Rich McCormick (Georgia), among others.



"The movement and the reception are golden opportunities to advocate for those who have sacrificed so much for us," said Travis. "It's critically important that we provide quality care for our veterans who have suffered neurological trauma—as it impacts all facets of their lives. Our heroes can't live out their purpose without comprehensive care. We have a duty to uplift our injured veterans for the sake of their own survival, ability to thrive and the future of their families."



About Shepherd's Men

Shepherd's Men is comprised of active, medically retired and honorably discharged servicemen and civilian patriots who are dedicated to creating advocacy and opportunity for our nation's heroes who have been affected by the hidden injuries of war. They raise funds and awareness for the SHARE Military Initiative at Shepherd Center in Atlanta. Since 2014, Shepherd's Men has raised more than $8 million for SHARE. This comprehensive rehabilitation program focuses on assessment and treatment for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from traumatic brain injury and post-traumatic stress disorders. For more information, please visit www.shepherdsmen.com. #SHAREtheburden22



SOURCE Shepherd's Men



CONTACT: Sheryl R. Sellaway, 404-273-5133, Sheryl@righteouspragency.com



Share Tweet