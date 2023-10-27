NASCAR Driver JJ Yeley Gears Up for Second Weekend of 'Race to Support Israel' Partnership with the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews



NEWS PROVIDED BY

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews

Oct. 27, 2023



CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2023



Yeley and The Fellowship launched a shared campaign, "Race to Support Israel," at last week's Contender Boats 300 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 21, to help drive awareness and raise vital funds for the organization's emergency aid efforts following Hamas' devastating attacks against Israel on October 7.



"I'm supporting The Fellowship because they are on the ground with an extensive network of staff, partners, and volunteers immediately responding to this crisis and the needs of Israeli people," Yeley said in a social media post this week. "The situation is dire and we need your prayerful support. Please pray for those in crisis, and if you can, please give to not only help provide critical support but to help save lives."



Yeley, a dedicated Christian, felt a profound connection to The Fellowship's mission and was compelled to extend a helping hand in any way he could.



"My faith has always been a guiding light for me," said Yeley. "Partnering with The Fellowship at a time like this is not just an opportunity to make a difference, but a calling," he said.



The partnership aims to raise awareness of the situation in Israel and drive fundraising efforts that will be directed towards providing lifesaving care and aid—including the placement of bomb shelters, delivering emergency aid and basic needs including food, water, clothing and medicine to evacuees and the elderly, and providing first responders and volunteers with essential emergency gear like flak jackets, flashlights, and medical equipment to treat the wounded.



Yael Eckstein, The Fellowship's president and CEO, thanked JJ for his continued partnership and support: "In what has been the darkest time in Israel's history, the difference this time has been that we have so many Christian friends like JJ standing up for Israel," she said. "And praise God for that. The best way to face such evil is together, through shared Judeo-Christian values and praying and caring for each other," she added.



Yeley and The Fellowship encourage the NASCAR community, and all who care about Israel and her people, to join them in raising awareness and support for Israel. Donations can be made securely on The Fellowship's website at



About the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews:

For 40 years, the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews (The Fellowship) has been leading efforts to build bridges between Christians and Jews and provide humanitarian care and lifesaving aid for Israel and the Jewish people. Through the generosity and loyalty each year of its donors, partners, and staff, The Fellowship helps over 1 million people living in poverty, has provided nearly 3,000 bomb shelters for security, and has helped 770,000 make aliyah back to their homeland, Israel. The Fellowship celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, continuing a mission to bless Israel and the Jewish people – like our world has never seen.



About JJ Yeley:

JJ Yeley is a well-known NASCAR driver renowned for his passion and commitment to the sport. He brings his talent and dedication to the track, coupled with a deep Christian faith that motivates him to make a positive impact on and off the racing circuit. JJ Yeley is proud to partner with The Fellowship in support of Israel during these challenging times.



